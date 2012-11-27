(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- In our view, adverse industry conditions have weakened Finnish power generation company Fortum's profitability and operating cash flow generation, which combined with hefty investments have led to weaker credit measures.

-- As a result, we believe that Fortum's business risk and financial risk profiles have weakened.

-- We are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Fortum to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1', and affirming the 'K-1' Nordic scale short-term ratings.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Fortum could find it difficult to improve its financial risk profile and credit measures to a level we view as commensurate with its 'bbb+' stand-alone credit profile over the next 12-24 months.

Rating Action

On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Finnish power generation company and government-related entity Fortum Oyj to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, the 'K-1' Nordic scale short-term ratings were affirmed. We also lowered our issue rating on Fortum's senior unsecured debt to 'A-' from 'A'.

Rationale

The downgrade reflects Fortum's weakening profitability and operating cash flow generation, mainly as a result of adverse industry conditions, especially in the group's Nordic wholesale power operations, but also owing to higher operating costs. This development contrasts with our previous expectations for improved earnings and operating cash flow. Combined with ongoing heavy investments, it has also weakened the company's credit measures and financial risk profile. We now assess Fortum's financial risk profile as "significant" versus "intermediate" previously, as our criteria define these terms.

These factors have led us to revise our assessment of the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. Our 'A-' long-term rating on Fortum is one notch above the SACP, based on our expectation that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the company would receive support from its 50.8% owner, the Republic of Finland (AAA/Negative/A-1+), in a financial stress scenario. This is based on our view of Fortum's "strong" link with and "limited" role for the Finnish government.

Fortum's earnings and operating cash flow generation has weakened over the past year as a result of much lower Nordic power prices and higher operating costs, primarily related to nuclear operations. During the period January to September 2012, the average Nordic system spot price was about 43% lower than in the same period 2011. We believe the sharp decline is partly weather-related (very wet weather resulting in a significant hydrological surplus), but also a result of low coal and carbon dioxide prices and weak energy demand. We see continued pressure on Nordic power prices in the next few years owing to continued sluggish demand and the addition of new generation capacity, partly through heavily subsidized wind production. Although Fortum's active power price hedging strategy has mitigated the decline in earnings, we assume that hedged price levels will gradually decline as existing hedges are replaced by new ones in a lower price environment.

We believe that Fortum's planned cost reductions, targeting EUR150 million on an annual basis by 2014, will counteract higher operating costs. We also still assume that the earnings contribution from Fortum's Russian operations will increase in the next few years as a result of the completion of the company's investment plan, which should offset the decline in the Nordic power generation business. However, we think that the Russian operations carry higher risk, partly owing to an untested regulatory environment for the electricity and heating industry in Russia.

Nevertheless, we believe that Fortum's business risk profile continues to benefit from the company's diverse and cost competitive generation portfolio and its relatively stable electricity distribution and heat businesses in the Nordic region. We therefore continue to assess the group's business risk profile as "strong", although we believe it has weakened within this category.

The weaker operating cash flow generation in combination with high investments has resulted in weak credit measures for the ratings. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt was about 15%. FFO was also negatively affected by negative currency effects from cash flow hedges, which could cause fluctuations in Fortum's cash flow depending on the Swedish krona/euro exchange rate. Despite ongoing pressure from weak Nordic power markets, we forecast that Fortum's free cash flow generation will gradually improve from 2013, as a result of the company's measures to reduce working capital and investment levels, and making divestments of noncore assets. We also assume reduced negative currency effects. This should support a gradual improvement of Fortum's credit measures, with adjusted FFO to debt recovering to at least 20%, a level we believe is commensurate with the "significant" financial risk profile and 'bbb+' SACP. At the same time, we recognize that the route to recovery could be difficult, including execution risks, and exposure to continued weak Nordic power markets and potential higher nuclear-related taxes.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We view Fortum's liquidity as "strong," based on our expectations that available liquidity resources, including cash, FFO, and facility availability, would cover expected cash outflows by at least 1.5x in the next 12 months and more than 1.0x in the following 12 months. The liquidity position is further supported, in our view, by an absence of restrictive covenants and strong relationships with banks.

Fortum's liquidity resources consist of:

-- Reported cash and equivalents of EUR1,117 million as of Sept. 30, 2012, of which EUR202 million was related to Russian subsidiary OAO Fortum;

-- Access to an undrawn long-term committed facility of EUR2.5 billion, maturing July 2016, which contains no financial covenants. The company also had an overdraft facility of EUR0.2 billion maturing in December 2013; and

-- FFO, which stood at about EUR1.5 billion in 2011, and which we believe will be slightly lower in 2012, but recover in 2013.

Expected cash outflows include:

-- Debt maturities of about EUR0.6 billion in October 2012 to September 2013, and about EUR1.8 billion in the following 12 months;

-- Annual capital expenditures of EUR1.1 billion-EUR1.4 billion in 2013 and EUR0.9 billion-EUR1.1 billion in 2014, according to Fortum. The high level of capital spending is largely related to expansion in Russia; and

-- Dividend payments of about EUR0.9 billion annually (a dividend of about EUR888 million for 2011 was paid out in 2012).

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that Fortum could face challenges to improve its financial risk profile and credit measures to a level commensurate with its 'bbb+' SACP over the next 12-24 months. We base our opinion on a number of factors, including the ongoing pressure on earnings and operating cash flows in the company's Nordic power operations, as well as execution risks related to completion of investments in Russia, as well as to cost reductions, working capital improvements, and asset disposals that the company aims to carry out to strengthen its financial risk profile. This could result in credit measures remaining below our anticipated levels for the ratings for longer than we currently expect.

We could lower the ratings if we believed that Fortum's credit measures were unlikely to improve to a level consistent with the SACP and ratings over the next 12-24 months. In our base case, we expect adjusted FFO to debt would improve toward 18%-20% in 2013, and to at least 20% from 2014 onward.

In addition to a possible further downward revision of Fortum's SACP, a negative reassessment of our view that there is a "moderate" likelihood of timely and sufficient state support in an event of financial distress could lead us to lower the ratings. This could, for example, result from a partial or total divestment of the government's stake in the group.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Fortum successfully improved its financial risk profile in line with our base-case assumptions. This, however, assumes that our current view of the group's business risk and likelihood of government support remains unchanged.

