Rationale

The 'A-' long-term ratings on the Norwegian kroner (NOK) 3.798 billion-equivalent senior secured bonds due September 2027, issued by Norway-based asset company Njord Gas Infrastructure AS (NGI), primarily reflect the excellent business risk position of the Gassled asset. The ratings also reflect the aggressive financial structure of the transaction.

The proceeds of the bond issue were used by NGI to acquire from "here " (AAA/Stable/A-1+) its approximate 8% interest in Gassled. As Gassled is an unincorporated joint venture, NGI did not acquire shares in Gassled, but a participation in licenses and contracts, entitling it to its share of revenue and liabilities derived from the asset for a limited period. The security pledged to support the transaction includes, among other things, these licenses and contracts because the pipeline assets themselves cannot be pledged. The bonds were issued in several series comprising NOK300 million index-linked, NOK550 million nominal, GBP165 million nominal, and $265 million nominal. However, all exposure under bonds that is not NOK index-linked was swapped such that NGI is left with an equivalent index-linked NOK liability.

The ratings are supported by the following credit strengths:

-- The Gassled network is of strategic importance and financial significance to the "here " (AAA/Stable/A-1+), considering the volume of gas exports it allows and its direct tax benefit. In addition, a transparent, predictable, and stable regulatory system exists for tariff review, with a consensus-driven culture and high degree of attention granted by the regulator (the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum & Energy).

-- Transparent and stable tariffs for gas transport prices are set according to an agreed formula, which passes through all operational and maintenance costs and is not directly exposed to gas prices. In addition, the cost of gas transport is not significant in the context of the overall gas value chain.

-- Highly profitable and cash-generative operations, although this is in part offset by a high (yet, we believe, stable) tax rate, at 78%.

-- Bookings for pipeline capacity are stable and predictable in the medium term because of "take-or-pay" arrangements that mean bookings are typically confirmed 18 months ahead of time. In addition, the contract counterparties are high-credit-quality oil and gas companies.

-- Low operational risk. Operations are managed by a state-owned experienced servicer, Gassco (not rated), and the performance since the formal aggregation of the network assets into Gassled at year-end 2002 has been good. Operating risk is further limited by Gassco's reliance on the shippers' technical ability as subcontractors. Their mutual interest in, and knowledge of, historically owned assets should, we believe, ensure high-quality maintenance.

However, the ratings also reflect the following credit weaknesses:

-- A highly leveraged financial profile, reflected by a capital structure that increases to about 80% debt to equity and subordinated debt in 2013, following high shareholder distributions in the first two years when debt amortization is reduced. This results in relatively low debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) for the rating level, which we project at 1.16x (minimum) and 1.66x (average) using Standard & Poor's definition and NGI's current base-case assumptions.

-- The potential volatility in, and uncertainty of, future capital expenditure (capex) amounts. In our opinion, this exacerbates the highly leveraged financial profile of NGI, to the extent that the majority of such expenditure is remunerated over the remaining life of the licenses. The position is partially mitigated and the financial flexibility of NGI improved, however, by the inclusion in the terms of the bonds of a dividend lock-up in the event that the contractually defined DSCR is below 1.20x; the ability to delay bond principal repayments in certain circumstances; and the lack of an event of default tied to the DSCR.

-- The project's exposure to refinancing risk should the terms of the license be renegotiated, which we believe will be increasingly likely from about 2020 onward (when at least 60% of the debt may still be outstanding). This refinancing risk is mitigated by our expectation that a fair settlement will be reached with the regulatory authorities, which should allow for adequate access to refinancing alternatives at that time.

-- The relatively weak liquidity support for the transaction, given the short (three-year) maturity of the revolving credit facility (RCF) and the potential drawing constraints. That said, the facility must be refinanced at least one year ahead of maturity or a dividend lock-up will be triggered.

-- Some of the revenues, linked to the return on assets, are not fully pass-through, and hence carry volume risk. This risk is mitigated by Norway's low exposure to political risk, which provides it with a comparative advantage over most other potential gas supply sources to the EU, as well as by the long-term nature of contracts in the European gas market, which makes shipments more stable.

The actual DSCR reported by NGI for the 12 months to Sept. 30, 2012 was 3.78x. The contractual definition of DSCR includes cash distribution account balances. Removing these results in an adjusted ratio of 2.97x. This compares with a forecast level, also excluding distribution account balances, of 2.32x. This reflects the above budget performance of NGI for 2012 thus far, together with the lower initial debt service cash flows for the first two years following the bonds issue. Revenues for Gassled as a whole for the year to the end of September are below budget as lower levels of inflation combined with lower cost recovery. However, this has been more than offset by reduced costs together with delayed capital expenditure and, for NGI specifically, lower levels of tax and interest costs (as debt is effectively index-linked and hence also reflects lower inflation levels). A similar result is currently anticipated for the full year 2012 outcome. Volumes of gas shipped have been in line with expectations, and future bookings continue broadly to reflect forecasts.

Liquidity

We believe the sponsors will maximize opportunities to distribute free cash generated, while remaining in line with the cash flow waterfall in the documentation. As a result, we anticipate that liquidity at NGI will be limited to the balance of the debt service reserve account (DSRA) and the undrawn RCF.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view of the likelihood of a weakened financial profile as a result of a reprofiling of future capex commitments and the uncertainty of the final amounts.

We would likely lower the ratings if NGI confirms that the final amounts of its capex commitments for the period to 2015 or beyond are in line with, or greater than, current forecasts.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the final amounts of the forecast capex are lower than those currently forecast, and the uncertainty as to the final amounts is removed.

