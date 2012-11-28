(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. ------------------------ 28-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: China
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Nov-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
06-Dec-2011 A-/-- A-/--
18-Jul-2008 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
07-Jul-2008 --/-- BBB+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
CNY1 bil 3.10% bnds due 03/09/2015 A- 19-Mar-2012