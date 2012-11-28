(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 -

Overview

-- Our rating on BoCom reflects the bank's 'bbb-' anchor, its "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above-average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity.

-- The rating also reflects our classification of BoCom as a government-related entity and the "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support for the bank.

-- We are assigning our 'A-2' short-term issuer credit rating and 'cnA-1' short-term Greater China regional scale rating to BoCom. We are also affirming our 'A-' long-term issuer credit rating and 'cnAA' long-term Greater China regional scale rating on the China-based bank.

-- The stable outlook primarily reflects the stable outlook on the long-term sovereign rating on China. It also reflects our expectation that BoCom will have an adequate buffer for potential volatility in its credit performance, as reflected in its financial metrics.

Rating Action

On Nov. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-2' short-term issuer credit rating and 'cnA-1' short-term Greater China regional scale rating to Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. (BoCom). At the same time we affirmed our 'A-' long-term issuer credit rating and 'cnAA' long-term Greater China regional scale rating on the China-based bank. The outlook on the long-term issuer credit rating is stable. We also affirmed the ratings on BoCom's outstanding issuances.

Rationale

The ratings on BoCom reflect the bank's 'bbb-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and our view that there is a "high" likelihood that the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of the bank's financial distress.

We have classified BoCom as a government-related entity and have incorporated a three-notch uplift to the rating from the SACP. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following BoCom characteristics:

-- "Important" role to the Chinese government. The government tends to treat the banking sector as a lever to realize its economic goals. We believe the major state-owned commercial banks, including BoCom, provide core support for the government's projects and economic goals. The banking sector's lending spree in 2009-2010 to help the government's fiscal stimulus scheme supports our view. Nonetheless, BoCom's noticeably smaller balance sheet than that of other state-owned commercial banks suggests BoCom has a smaller role to play in supporting the government's objectives.

-- "Very strong" link with the government. The central government through the Ministry of Finance and National Council for Social Security Fund owns 40.42% of BoCom. Despite BoCom's lower level of government ownership than its bigger state-owned rivals, we believe the government's stake in BoCom is strategic and long term. The government has publicly reiterated its intention to hold a controlling right in major state-owned commercial banks, including BoCom. It also effectively nominates and appoints the majority of the bank's board of directors and top managers.

Standard & Poor's bases BoCom's SACP on the bank's "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above-average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank operating only in China is 'bbb-'. BoCom mostly operates in China, with about 8% of its loan portfolio exposed to overseas markets, notably Hong Kong. The BICRA score is based on our evaluation of economic risk, where we view China as a moderately resilient developing economy. Significant property price increases and rapid credit expansion over recent years have heightened China's exposure to economic imbalances. The country's high ratio of private sector credit to GDP and weak payment culture heighten credit risk in the economy. In terms of industry risk, market distortions created by prevalent state ownership and administrative control of interest rates challenge the banking sector. Nonetheless, sector-wide profitability has been comparable to other sectors' in the economy. System-wide funding benefits from a strong customer deposit base and proactive government role.

BoCom's significant and stable market share, above-average product mix, and its stronger geographic outreach than peers' support its business position. As the fifth-largest commercial bank in China by assets, the bank has a well-entrenched franchise to serve mid-size corporate clients and mass retail clients. Its customer base is highly "sticky" (i.e., customer retention is good) and generates recurrent revenues, mostly from traditional banking products. BoCom's management and strategy is adequate, in our view, reflecting the bank's consistent commitment to improving risk management and the benefits it derives from a partnership with its second-largest shareholder, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+). The bank's returns have also been more stable than the industry average over many years.

Our assessment of BoCom's capital and earnings mainly reflects our expectation that the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification adjustments will be 6%-7% over the next two years. BoCom's RAC ratio was 5.76% at the end of 2011. The ratio is likely to improve significantly by the end of 2012 due to the bank's Chinese renminbi (RMB) 56 billion private equity placement in August 2012. BoCom's good financial performance and moderated loan growth so far in 2012 also likely strengthened its capitalization. Nonetheless, we expect the bank's RAC ratio to drop slightly over the next two years, assuming that the bank's loan portfolio will grow at about 15% and its profitability will drop noticeably.

BoCom has been inclined to grow faster than the largest Chinese banks to gain market share. Such growth constrains the bank's capitalization despite its adequate earnings buffers. The annualized return on average assets was 1.22% for the first three quarters in 2012. We expect the bank's profitability to deteriorate in coming years due to a narrowing net interest margin and a possible rise in credit costs at a time of continued economic uncertainty at home and abroad.

Our assessment of BoCom's risk position primarily reflects the bank's better credit loss experience over an extended period than its larger rivals in China. BoCom's credit losses, as measured by a net charge-off rate, have been 10-20 basis points over the past five years. The losses were far less than the normalized credit losses under our RAC model. BoCom's strong loan expansion, particularly in 2009-2010, casts doubts on the sustainability of its strong credit performance. We expect the bank's nonperforming loan ratio to significantly rise from the current low level of 0.87% at the end of September 2012, particularly due to its exposure to export-related loans and local government project finance. BoCom's impaired loans grew 13.13% in the first nine months of 2012 to RMB24.87 billion, while its 90-day overdue loans rose 29.95% to RMB19.79 billion during the same period. Nonetheless, the bank is likely to absorb potential credit losses with its good operational profitability and reasonable loan loss reserves. This is barring a severe credit shock scenario stemming from a substantial deterioration in economic conditions.

We view BoCom's funding as "above-average" and its liquidity as "adequate." The bank has little reliance on wholesale funding. Core customer deposits represent 77.95% of its funding base as of the end of September 2012, while its ratio of loans to customer deposits stood at 78.8%, according to our calculations. Although these ratios appear to be similar to those of most domestic banks, they cloak BoCom's much stronger franchise. The bank's wide distribution network and the solid public confidence attached to it being a major state-owned bank underpin its franchise. BoCom's ratios of broad liquid assets to short-term whole-sale funding of 1.37x and net broad liquid asset to short-term customer deposits of 11.82% at the end of June 2012 support its liquidity. Nonetheless, the ratios compare unfavorably to those of other major state-owned commercial banks in China.

Outlook

The stable outlook primarily reflects the stable outlook on the long-term sovereign credit rating on China. The outlook also reflects our expectation that BoCom's will have an adequate buffer for potential volatility in its credit performance, as reflected in its financial metrics. We also anticipate that the "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support will remain available to the bank.

We may raise the rating if the BoCom's SACP improves substantially. The SACP could benefit if: (1) the bank significantly enhances capital, leading to our assessment that its capital and earnings are "adequate;" (2) its liquidity management is more conservative, resulting in "strong" funding and liquidity; or (3) the bank sustains a better-than-projected credit loss experience in a reasonably distressed economic scenario, indicating a "strong" risk position.

We could lower the rating if BoCom's capital strength substantially deteriorates, leading to "weak" capital and earnings, or it experiences significantly heightened credit losses relative to domestic peers, suggesting at best a "moderate" risk position.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A-

Bank Holding Company Rating

SACP bbb-

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above average and Adequate (0)

Support 3

GRE Support 3

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; New Rating

To From

Bank of Communications Co. Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 A-/Stable/--

Greater China Regional Scale cnAA/--/cnA-1 cnAA/--/--

Ratings Affirmed

Bank of Communications Co. Ltd.

Certificate Of Deposit A-

Bank of Communications Co. Ltd.

Senior Unsecured cnAA

Senior Unsecured A-