(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- CNOOC Finance Corp. Ltd. ---------------------- 28-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Personal credit

institutions

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2010 AA-/-- AA-/--

04-Aug-2008 A+/-- A+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on CNOOC Finance Corp. Ltd. reflects the company's strong links to its parent, China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC; AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA/--) and CNOOC's main subsidiaries. CNOOC is required by China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) to support CNOOC Finance, its wholly owned captive finance subsidiary, in situations of financial stress. CNOOC Finance was formed in 2002, specifically as a 100%-owned finance company for CNOOC and its main subsidiaries.

Standard & Poor's regards CNOOC and CNOOC Finance as a single economic entity, given: (1) their strategic importance to each other; (2) the CNOOC group's ability to influence CNOOC Finance's actions; (3) the likelihood that CNOOC Finance would be included if CNOOC were to file for bankruptcy; and (4) 100% ownership by CNOOC group companies. We therefore equate the rating on CNOOC Finance with that on CNOOC.

The long-term corporate credit rating on CNOOC reflects the company's strong stand-alone credit profile, and Standard & Poor's opinion that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the government of the People's Republic of China (China: AA-/Stable/A-1+ ; cnAAA/cnA-1+) will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to CNOOC in the event of financial distress. We assess CNOOC's stand-alone credit profile at 'a', which reflects its strong business risk profile and a modest financial risk profile.

CNOOC is one of the three government-owned oil companies in China. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of CNOOC's following characteristics:

-- "Critical" role for the government. CNOOC plays a key role in helping the government to ensure a secure supply of energy to meet the growing domestic demand. Very limited private ownership in the oil and gas industry in China solidifies CNOOC's critical role

-- "Very strong" link to the government. The Chinese government directly owns 100% of the company through State Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). The government is unlikely to dilute its ownership in the next five years. In our view, the government is able to exert a strong influence on the company through the appointment of senior management. SASAC monitors the company's performance.

CNOOC's stand-alone credit profile is supported by the credit profile of its core subsidiary CNOOC Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA/--). CNOOC Ltd.'s credit profile is underpinned by its competitive cost structure, dominant market position in offshore China, and good track record of production growth. These strengths are moderated by the company's exposure to volatility in oil and gas prices, and its aggressive growth strategy.

CNOOC's SACP also takes into account the benefit the company derives from its gradually more integrated operations. The SACP also reflects the execution risk and significant capital expenditure requirements of CNOOC's non-exploration and production businesses, including oil field services, offshore engineering, petrochemicals, refining and marketing, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations.

CNOOC Finance's asset quality is sound, with assets mainly consisting of deposits and central bank notes. As of June 30, 2012, deposits from CNOOC group companies are its sole funding source. Deposits accounted for 58% of the company's total liabilities and equity. CNOOC Finance's regulatory capital adequacy ratio continues to be well above CBRC's requirement of 10%. In 2011, CNOOC Finance's operating revenue totaled Chinese renminbi (RMB) 519 million for the first six months of 2012 with net profit of RMB375 million.

Outlook

The outlook is stable and reflects the outlook on the rating on CNOOC. Any revision to the rating on its parent will affect the rating on CNOOC Finance.