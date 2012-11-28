(Agency corrects the original version of this article the amount of the notes was misstated.
A corrected version follows.)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had designated the $1 billion
deferrable hybrid Tier 2 subordinated debt issue of Denmark-based Danske Bank A/S
(A-/Positive/A-2) as having intermediate equity content. The debt comprises subordinated
fixed-rate resettable notes due in 2037.
Given this equity content classification, we will include these notes in our
calculation of the bank's total adjusted capital (TAC), subject to the 33%
inclusion limit for such instruments set out in our criteria. Standard &
Poor's will not rate this issue.
A hybrid instrument has to form part of a bank's regulatory capital to be
eligible as having equity content under our criteria (see paragraph 38 of
"Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 1, 2011, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Although the notes meet this
criterion, it is not the overriding feature to allow inclusion in TAC.
We would in most cases classify a regulatory Tier 2 capital instrument as
having minimal equity, which excludes it from TAC, due to uncertainty about
the instrument's capacity to absorb losses while a bank is a going concern or
management's intent to defer coupons. While some regulators could enable or
require banks to defer coupons on Tier 2 capital in a stress situation, we
consider visibility on this to be insufficient for a classification of
intermediate equity content in most jurisdictions.
However in Denmark, Finanstilsynet, the Danish banking regulator has long
required all subordinated bank capital instruments to have deferrable coupons
and has a track record of enforcing coupon deferral on such instruments in a
time of stress. Our determination of such instruments as having intermediate
equity content would also depend on our view of the bank management's intent,
however. In this respect, we anticipate that Danske Bank's management would be
willing to defer coupon payments on the notes on a going-concern basis. The
notes' documentation includes an option for Danske Bank to defer interest at
its discretion, which qualifies the notes for equity recognition.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011