(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 -

Overview

-- We equalize the ratings on Instituto Valenciano de Finanzas (IVF) with those on the Spanish Autonomous Community of Valencia (Valencia) because we consider the agency to be a government-related entity that plays a critical role as the region's financial agency.

-- We are affirming our long- and short-term ratings on IVF at 'BB/B'.

-- We have lowered IVF's stand-alone credit profile to 'b' from 'bb-' because we believe IVF is facing higher credit risk.

-- The negative outlook on IVF mirrors that on Valencia, which in turn reflects our view that Valencia's financial performance might be worse than we currently expect, and that liquidity support mechanisms set up by the central government may not work properly.

Rating Action

On Nov. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB/B' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on financial agency Instituto Valenciano de Finanzas (IVF), based in Spain's Autonomous Community of Valencia (Valencia).

At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' issue rating on IVF's debt. Our '4' recovery rating on the debt remains unchanged, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a default.

Rationale

The ratings on IVF reflect our view of the strength of Valencia's explicit statutory guarantee, which considers IVF's liabilities as its own debt.

We understand that IVF's debt maturities are included in Valencia's request for financial support in the context of Spain's "Fondo de Liquidez Autonomico" (FLA) the vehicle used by the central government to assist regions in servicing their debt.

In addition, we see IVF as a government-related entity (GRE). We believe there is an "almost certain" likelihood that Valencia would provide timely and sufficient support to IVF if needed, according to our GRE criteria. We base our view on our assessment of IVF's:

-- "Critical" role for the region. IVF carries out key functions that a private entity could not undertake, such as managing regional debt and public credit policy. Consequently, we think that the markets would perceive a default by IVF as tantamount to a default by the region, especially considering Valencia's financial guarantee covering IVF's debt. We believe IVF's importance to Valencia is also reflected in the regional government's strong involvement in IVF's management and stable financial support; and

-- "Integral" link with Valencia, considering that it exerts total control over IVF's strategy and day-to-day operations, and carries out extremely tight financial oversight.

Based on IVF's critical role for and integral link with Valencia, as our GRE criteria define these terms, we equalize the ratings on IVF with those on Valencia.

We have lowered IVF's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'b' from 'bb-'. This reflects our view that IVF is facing higher credit risk due to its growing exposure to the public sector and a riskier and less resilient private sector, which is suffering from the effects of sluggish economic growth in the region.

We also factor into the SACP our view of IVF's total reliance on Valencia and the FLA to cover upcoming funding maturities and offset low capitalization and losses in earnings.