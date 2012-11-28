(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28 -
Ratings -- CMA CGM S.A. ------------------------------------------- 28-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Watch Pos/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: Deep sea foreign
trans. of
freight
Mult. CUSIP6: 189909
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Jun-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
09-Mar-2012 B-/-- B-/--
11-Apr-2011 B+/-- B+/--
30-Jun-2009 NR/-- NR/--
25-Nov-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR325 mil, US$475 mil equivalent nts due
04/15/2019 CCC-/WatchP 14-Jun-2012