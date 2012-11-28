(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28 -
Overview
-- France-based container ship operator CMA CGM S.A.'s liquidity has
rebounded over the past few months owing to the company's improved operating
performance.
-- We expect that CMA CGM's liquidity should improve further over the
coming months thanks to the likely closing of financial restructuring and
equity injections.
-- We are maintaining our 'CCC+' long-term rating on CMA CGM on
CreditWatch, but changing the implications to positive from negative.
-- The CreditWatch positive reflects our view that we could raise our
ratings on CMA CGM within the next three months if we believed its operating
performance and liquidity position have sufficiently and sustainably improved
to be commensurate with a higher rating.
Rating Action
On Nov. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its 'CCC+'
long-term corporate credit rating and 'CCC-' senior unsecured debt rating on
France-based container ship operator CMA CGM S.A. on CreditWatch, but changed
the implications to positive from negative. We originally placed the ratings
on CreditWatch with negative implications on March 9, 2012. The recovery
rating on the senior unsecured notes is unchanged at '6', indicating our
expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a
payment default.
Rationale
The rating action reflects our view of the significant improvement in CMA
CGM's operating cash flow and liquidity position. We also factor in our
expectation that the company's liquidity will improve further following the
likely closing of financial restructuring and equity injections. In the first
nine months of 2012, the company reported positive operating cash flow (after
interest paid) of $395 million, compared with about $25 million in 2011.
Meanwhile, CMA CGM has agreed on an equity deal with the French Fonds
Strategique d'Investissement (FSI) and the Turkish holding company Yildirim
Group, both of which will subscribe to bonds redeemable in CMA CGM shares for
$150 million and $100 million, respectively. Furthermore, we understand that
the company is in the final stages of signing an agreement with a lender
syndicate to extend and restructure the $500 million revolving credit facility
due February 2013 and amend the financial covenant package.