Overview

-- France-based container ship operator CMA CGM S.A.'s liquidity has rebounded over the past few months owing to the company's improved operating performance.

-- We expect that CMA CGM's liquidity should improve further over the coming months thanks to the likely closing of financial restructuring and equity injections.

-- We are maintaining our 'CCC+' long-term rating on CMA CGM on CreditWatch, but changing the implications to positive from negative.

-- The CreditWatch positive reflects our view that we could raise our ratings on CMA CGM within the next three months if we believed its operating performance and liquidity position have sufficiently and sustainably improved to be commensurate with a higher rating.

Rating Action

On Nov. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating and 'CCC-' senior unsecured debt rating on France-based container ship operator CMA CGM S.A. on CreditWatch, but changed the implications to positive from negative. We originally placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications on March 9, 2012. The recovery rating on the senior unsecured notes is unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The rating action reflects our view of the significant improvement in CMA CGM's operating cash flow and liquidity position. We also factor in our expectation that the company's liquidity will improve further following the likely closing of financial restructuring and equity injections. In the first nine months of 2012, the company reported positive operating cash flow (after interest paid) of $395 million, compared with about $25 million in 2011. Meanwhile, CMA CGM has agreed on an equity deal with the French Fonds Strategique d'Investissement (FSI) and the Turkish holding company Yildirim Group, both of which will subscribe to bonds redeemable in CMA CGM shares for $150 million and $100 million, respectively. Furthermore, we understand that the company is in the final stages of signing an agreement with a lender syndicate to extend and restructure the $500 million revolving credit facility due February 2013 and amend the financial covenant package.