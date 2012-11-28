(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We expect DBP to maintain an adequate financial profile, underpinned
by its strong market position in the Philippines.
-- We are affirming the 'BB+' long-term and 'B' short-term issuer credit
ratings on DBP.
-- We are also affirming our 'axBBB+/axA-2' ASEAN regional scale ratings
on the bank.
-- The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on the Republic of
Philippines.
Rating Action
On Nov. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+'
long-term and 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings on Development Bank of the
Philippines (DBP). The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. At the same
time, Standard & Poor's affirmed the 'axBBB+' long-term and 'axA-2' short-term
ASEAN regional scale ratings on the bank.
Rationale
The ratings on DBP are equalized with the sovereign credit ratings on the
Republic of the Philippines (BB+/Stable/B; axBBB+/axA-2). DBP plays a critical
public policy role in supporting the economic and social development of the
Philippines and has an integral link to the government. Therefore, we see an
"almost certain" likelihood that the government will provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary support to DBP in the event of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our rating
approach is based on our view of the following DBP characteristics:
-- "Critical" role as a legally mandated policy bank supporting the
social and economic development agenda of national and local governments in
the Philippines; and
-- "Integral" link as a financial agency of the Philippine government.
We assess DBP's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as 'bb-'. DBP's SACP
reflects the bank's satisfactory financial profile and strategy and competent
management. The profile is constrained by the bank's narrow sector focus,
limited diversification, and exposure to non-commercial projects.
Our overall assessment reflects the history of capital support and sovereign
guarantees by the national government for DBP's external borrowing. In
supporting the government's social and economic development agenda, DBP
undertakes a wide range of projects that it could not have otherwise pursued
on a commercial basis. However, the bank's business profile is constrained by
its narrow focus on corporate and small and midsize enterprise lending, by
virtue of its policy role. DBP's designated mandate is broadly defined as
development financing. By virtue of its policy mandate, DBP's loan exposure is
concentrated in the corporate and SME segments, with less than 5% of its loans
to the consumer segment, compared with 15% for the industry.
In our opinion, DBP has a stable earnings profile. It derives about 80% of its
revenues from interest and fee income from its core lending business. Its
ratio of income to average adjusted assets was 1.2% as of Sept. 30, 2012,
relatively unchanged from 2011 levels.
DBP's reported nonperforming loan levels have been gradually declining amid a
supportive economic environment, and are in line with industry averages. The
bank's latest available reported nonperforming assets as of Dec. 31, 2011,
were 3.8% of customer loans, down from 4.5% a year earlier. The improvement
reflects the current low interest environment to some extent, as well as
restructuring of "lumpy" loans in DBP's corporate-focused portfolio.
We assess DBP's capitalization as moderate relative to the scale and risk
profile of its operations. We expect the bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio to
remain 5%-7% over the next two years, reflecting our view that capital
strengthening from retained earnings contribution will generally be sufficient
to keep pace with loan growth. In addition, DBP's capital adequacy ratio of
19.5% as of Dec. 31, 2011, remains comfortably above the regulatory minimum.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on the Republic of the
Philippines. We expect DBP to remain an important instrument of the
government's medium-term development strategy. We also believe the bank's
public policy role will not change during this time. Nevertheless, a change in
government policy that reduces the critical role or importance of DBP could
lead us to lower the ratings on the bank. Conversely, we could raise the
ratings if we upgrade the sovereign.
