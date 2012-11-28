(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned Italy-based Lottomatica Group SpA's (Lottomatica's) proposed EUR500 million senior unsecured notes its 'BBB-' issue-level rating. The company will use proceeds from the transaction to repay existing debt and for general corporate purposes. While the transaction will temporarily increase leverage, as we do not believe all the funds will be used to immediately repay debt, we believe the proceeds will provide the company additional flexibility to invest in strategic growth opportunities or repay additional debt in the future if opportunities do not materialize.

The 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on Lottomatica remains unchanged. The outlook is positive.

The rating reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate," according to our criteria. Our assessment of its business risk profile as satisfactory reflects Lottomatica's position as one of the world's largest lottery operators, its well-established relationships with lottery authorities worldwide, and the high barriers to entry for competitors. Lottomatica also benefits from a relatively predictable cash flow base--the result of substantial recurring revenue. Lottery contracts typically last several years, and Lottomatica is generally successful in renewing contracts with existing customers. Somewhat offsetting these factors are the mature, capital-intense nature of the worldwide online lottery business, intense pricing pressure (particularly in the U.S. lottery industry); the potential for large upfront payments to renew key licenses; and the company's substantial geographic concentration in Italy.

Our assessment of Lottomatica's financial risk profile as "intermediate" reflects our expectation that our measure of leverage will remain near or below 3x over the next few years, interest coverage will remain strong, and our assessment of the company's liquidity profile as "strong." Furthermore, despite economic uncertainty in Italy, from which Lottomatica derives a majority of its revenue, we believe the company will continue generating good levels of discretionary cash flow, some of which the company will use to repay debt, thereby building flexibility in its current financial profile. This should allow Lottomatica to make potentially large, upfront payments for contract renewals or new contracts without meaningfully weakening its credit profile.

