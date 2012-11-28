(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based OJSC EuroChem Mineral and Chemical Company's (EuroChem) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has simultaneously assigned EuroChem Global Investments Limited's proposed issue of loan participation notes (the Notes) an expected foreign currency senior unsecured rating of 'BB(EXP)'.

The final rating of the Notes is contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received and further details regarding the amount and tenor of the Notes. A full list rating actions is provided below.

KEY DRIVERS:

- Eurochem Borrower/Guarantor of the Notes

The transaction is structured in the form of a loan from the issuer, EuroChem Global Investments Limited, an Ireland-based private limited liability company established for this sole purpose, to the borrower, Eurochem, pursuant to the terms of a loan agreement. The Notes are limited recourse obligations of the issuer under a trust deed. They are secured by a first-fixed charge with full title guarantee in favour of the trustee for the benefit of itself and the noteholders of certain of its rights and interests under the loan agreement.

- Potential Reorganisation and Borrower Substitution

The documentation contains provisions for a potential future corporate reorganisation whereby the full ownership of Eurochem and certain of its assets and liabilities (including the Notes) will be transferred to a new offshore holding company, the new parent. The new parent will accede to the loan agreement as a guarantor prior to the reorganisation, and will replace Eurochem as a borrower post reorganisation, provided that at least 70% of Eurochem's outstanding debt has been novated to it. Fitch notes that the structural subordination concerns arising from the existence of outstanding debt at Eurochem's level would be addressed through a full and unconditional guarantee from Eurochem to the new parent.

- Senior Unsecured Obligations of Eurochem

Proceeds will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes. The Notes constitute direct, general, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Eurochem and will rank pari passu with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness. Other covenants include a negative pledge (with permitted liens), limitation on indebtedness with a total debt-to-consolidated EBITDA ceiling of 3.5:1 and limitation on restrictions on distributions from subsidiaries. Events of defaults include cross default to any debt of the borrower, the guarantor and their respective subsidiaries with a USD50m threshold. The documentation does not include a change of control clause.

- Subordination Not a Concern

Post issuance and refinancing, Fitch estimates that the pre-export credit facility (PXF) of RUB39.6bn (USD1.3bn) and collateralised margin loans of RUB0.8bn (EUR15m) will represent around 40% of consolidated borrowings. While not immaterial, this is strongly mitigated by the fact that under the base rating case, the secured debt to EBITDA ratio stands at 0.8x at end-2012 and reduces rapidly once the PXF loan starts to amortise in August 2013.