(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based OJSC
EuroChem Mineral and Chemical Company's (EuroChem) Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'BB' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has simultaneously
assigned EuroChem Global Investments Limited's proposed issue of loan
participation notes (the Notes) an expected foreign currency senior unsecured
rating of 'BB(EXP)'.
The final rating of the Notes is contingent on the receipt of final
documentation conforming to information already received and further details
regarding the amount and tenor of the Notes. A full list rating actions is
provided below.
KEY DRIVERS:
- Eurochem Borrower/Guarantor of the Notes
The transaction is structured in the form of a loan from the issuer, EuroChem
Global Investments Limited, an Ireland-based private limited liability company
established for this sole purpose, to the borrower, Eurochem, pursuant to the
terms of a loan agreement. The Notes are limited recourse obligations of the
issuer under a trust deed. They are secured by a first-fixed charge with full
title guarantee in favour of the trustee for the benefit of itself and the
noteholders of certain of its rights and interests under the loan agreement.
- Potential Reorganisation and Borrower Substitution
The documentation contains provisions for a potential future corporate
reorganisation whereby the full ownership of Eurochem and certain of its assets
and liabilities (including the Notes) will be transferred to a new offshore
holding company, the new parent. The new parent will accede to the loan
agreement as a guarantor prior to the reorganisation, and will replace Eurochem
as a borrower post reorganisation, provided that at least 70% of Eurochem's
outstanding debt has been novated to it. Fitch notes that the structural
subordination concerns arising from the existence of outstanding debt at
Eurochem's level would be addressed through a full and unconditional guarantee
from Eurochem to the new parent.
- Senior Unsecured Obligations of Eurochem
Proceeds will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes. The Notes
constitute direct, general, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of Eurochem and will rank pari passu with all its other unsecured
and unsubordinated indebtedness. Other covenants include a negative pledge (with
permitted liens), limitation on indebtedness with a total debt-to-consolidated
EBITDA ceiling of 3.5:1 and limitation on restrictions on distributions from
subsidiaries. Events of defaults include cross default to any debt of the
borrower, the guarantor and their respective subsidiaries with a USD50m
threshold. The documentation does not include a change of control clause.
- Subordination Not a Concern
Post issuance and refinancing, Fitch estimates that the pre-export credit
facility (PXF) of RUB39.6bn (USD1.3bn) and collateralised margin loans of
RUB0.8bn (EUR15m) will represent around 40% of consolidated borrowings. While
not immaterial, this is strongly mitigated by the fact that under the base
rating case, the secured debt to EBITDA ratio stands at 0.8x at end-2012 and
reduces rapidly once the PXF loan starts to amortise in August 2013.