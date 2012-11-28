(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have conducted a full performance review and credit and cash flow analysis of RESLOC IT.

-- Following our review, we have affirmed our 'AA+ (sf)' rating on the class A notes.

-- RESLOC IT is an Italian RMBS transaction, backed by a pool of residential mortgage loans--secured by economic first-lien mortgages over Italian properties--originated by Credito Fondiario. The transaction closed in July 2009.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AA+ (sf)' credit rating on RESLOC IT S.r.l.'s class A notes.

Today's rating action follows a full performance review and credit and cash flow analysis of the transaction.

Arrears have been high but stable over the past year, at an average of 9.8% since September 2011, compared with an average of 7.7% since closing in July 2009. Arrears of 90+ days have been 3.4% on average over the past year, somewhat higher than the 2.6% average since closing. The foreclosure balance on the initial portfolio has increased to 10.0% in September 2012, from 7.6% one year before, which indicates an increasing transition from arrears to defaults. However, at closing 8.77% of the pool was already in arrears, and 4.94% of the pool was in default. In addition, our current rating analysis factors in a potential increase in delinquencies in the coming quarters and their increasing transition to defaults.

The weighted-average loan-to-value ratio of the collateral pool is now slightly lower than at closing (about 59.7%, down from 64.7%). Furthermore, the seasoning of the pool is now higher than at closing (the weighted-average seasoning is 55.9 months, up from 18.9 months). These aggregate risk measures are gradually improving, compared with at closing, as a result of the portfolio's on-going deleveraging. This improvement has offset the general performance deterioration that we have observed over the past year.

The notes (including the unrated class B and C notes) are currently undercollateralized by about EUR24.9 million, which is higher than in January 2012, when it was EUR17.9 million. This is also reflected in lower credit enhancement available for the class A notes, which was 21.8% in October 2012, down from 23.5% in January. However, the class A notes have always been fully collateralized, with a current outstanding balance of about EUR128.11 million, compared with a performing portfolio balance (net of defaults) of about EUR163.84 million. Furthermore, at closing, the transaction was undercollateralized by about EUR20.3 million, and we factored this into our cash flow analysis at closing--as we have done for this review.

Based on our review of RESLOC IT's performance and our credit and cash flow analysis, we have affirmed our 'AA+ (sf)' rating on the class A notes.

RESLOC IT is an Italian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction, backed by a pool of residential mortgage loans--secured by economic first-lien mortgages over Italian properties--originated by Credito Fondiario SpA. The transaction closed in July 2009.

