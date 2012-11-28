(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft's (GEA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-', and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The affirmation reflects GEA's healthy operating performance in the fiscal year to Q312 and solid financial profile. Continued high capacity utilisation, past and current restructuring efforts in the Heat Exchangers and Food Solutions segments, as well as the group-wide portfolio review should support margins in the short to medium term.

Fitch expects relatively high gross leverage at end-2012, due to a sizeable dividend in excess of EUR100m in 2012 and management's prudent approach of maintaining excess cash in uncertain times. The agency forecasts funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage to remain flat in 2012 at around 3.2x. Headroom for large-scale cash commitments, such as acquisitions or share buy-back programmes, remains limited. However, these do not form part of Fitch's central rating case, given management's continued commitment to an investment-grade rating and intention to reduce leverage in the short term.

KEY DRIVERS

- Strong Current Trading:

Despite the slowdown in capital goods since the end of 2011, GEA's results have held up remarkably well. Revenue grew solidly at 8.4% year-on-year (yoy) in the fiscal year to Q312, supported by a 7.7% growth in new orders during the same period. Margins have been reasonably stable, supported by high capacity utilisation in Mechanical Equipment and Process Engineering and margin improvements in Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies. Over the next 12-18 months, Fitch assumes continued growth and flat to improving margins, given the group's healthy order backlog and ongoing cost-cutting efforts but will monitor any potential effect from deteriorating macro-economic conditions.

- Diversified Business Profile:

GEA's business profile is supported by strong positions in niche mechanical engineering markets, good product and geographical diversification, along with revenue exposure to high-growth emerging markets and a well-matched cost base in low-cost countries. However, the ratings are constrained by the inherent competitiveness of its fragmented end-markets. Fitch continues to believe that GEA is well positioned to benefit from long-term global growth in food and energy consumption.

- Stability from After-Market Service:

GEA's sizeable revenue from after-sales services (20% of revenue in 2011) provides a relatively stable source of income. During the downturn, GEA's revenue fell in line with European capital goods peers (15% in 2009), but the group contained margin erosion and achieved above-average margin stability. Fitch expects the acquisition of Convenience Food Systems (CFS, now Food Solutions) in 2011, which has a high share of service revenue (37% in the fiscal year to Q312) to further increase the group's stability.

- Impact of Acquisitions Mitigated:

GEA's financial profile remains reasonably solid, despite the sizeable acquisitions of CFS and of Bock Kaeltemaschinen in 2011. Fitch expects continued strong operating performance to mitigate the negative impact of these acquisitions on leverage. In addition, the agency recognises their positive impact on the group's business profile, including a larger exposure to the more stable food industry and Food Solutions' potential to tap the high-growth market for convenience food in China.

RATING SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS

Positive: The ratings could be upgraded if FFO adjusted leverage decreases to below 2.5x, FFO margin (pre-rent and pre-interest) increases towards 12%, and fixed charge cover rises above 4.0x-5.0x through-the-cycle.

Negative: The ratings could be downgraded if margins experience a material decline or credit metrics weaken, such that FFO adjusted leverage is above 3.5x, Free Cash Flow Margin is below 1% or FFO fixed charge cover is below 2.0-3.0x through the cycle.

LIQUIDITY

- Healthy Liquidity:

GEA's liquidity profile is strong. At end-Q312, net liquidity was EUR1.1bn (or EUR1.3bn including short-term, bilateral credit lines), with only EUR128m of debt maturities (including maturities from bilateral credit lines) before September 2013.