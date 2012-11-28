(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed GEA Group
Aktiengesellschaft's (GEA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB-', and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable.
The affirmation reflects GEA's healthy operating performance in the fiscal year
to Q312 and solid financial profile. Continued high capacity utilisation, past
and current restructuring efforts in the Heat Exchangers and Food Solutions
segments, as well as the group-wide portfolio review should support margins in
the short to medium term.
Fitch expects relatively high gross leverage at end-2012, due to a sizeable
dividend in excess of EUR100m in 2012 and management's prudent approach of
maintaining excess cash in uncertain times. The agency forecasts funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage to remain flat in 2012 at around 3.2x.
Headroom for large-scale cash commitments, such as acquisitions or share
buy-back programmes, remains limited. However, these do not form part of Fitch's
central rating case, given management's continued commitment to an
investment-grade rating and intention to reduce leverage in the short term.
KEY DRIVERS
- Strong Current Trading:
Despite the slowdown in capital goods since the end of 2011, GEA's results have
held up remarkably well. Revenue grew solidly at 8.4% year-on-year (yoy) in the
fiscal year to Q312, supported by a 7.7% growth in new orders during the same
period. Margins have been reasonably stable, supported by high capacity
utilisation in Mechanical Equipment and Process Engineering and margin
improvements in Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies. Over the next
12-18 months, Fitch assumes continued growth and flat to improving margins,
given the group's healthy order backlog and ongoing cost-cutting efforts but
will monitor any potential effect from deteriorating macro-economic conditions.
- Diversified Business Profile:
GEA's business profile is supported by strong positions in niche mechanical
engineering markets, good product and geographical diversification, along with
revenue exposure to high-growth emerging markets and a well-matched cost base in
low-cost countries. However, the ratings are constrained by the inherent
competitiveness of its fragmented end-markets. Fitch continues to believe that
GEA is well positioned to benefit from long-term global growth in food and
energy consumption.
- Stability from After-Market Service:
GEA's sizeable revenue from after-sales services (20% of revenue in 2011)
provides a relatively stable source of income. During the downturn, GEA's
revenue fell in line with European capital goods peers (15% in 2009), but the
group contained margin erosion and achieved above-average margin stability.
Fitch expects the acquisition of Convenience Food Systems (CFS, now Food
Solutions) in 2011, which has a high share of service revenue (37% in the fiscal
year to Q312) to further increase the group's stability.
- Impact of Acquisitions Mitigated:
GEA's financial profile remains reasonably solid, despite the sizeable
acquisitions of CFS and of Bock Kaeltemaschinen in 2011. Fitch expects continued
strong operating performance to mitigate the negative impact of these
acquisitions on leverage. In addition, the agency recognises their positive
impact on the group's business profile, including a larger exposure to the more
stable food industry and Food Solutions' potential to tap the high-growth market
for convenience food in China.
RATING SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS
Positive: The ratings could be upgraded if FFO adjusted leverage decreases to
below 2.5x, FFO margin (pre-rent and pre-interest) increases towards 12%, and
fixed charge cover rises above 4.0x-5.0x through-the-cycle.
Negative: The ratings could be downgraded if margins experience a material
decline or credit metrics weaken, such that FFO adjusted leverage is above 3.5x,
Free Cash Flow Margin is below 1% or FFO fixed charge cover is below 2.0-3.0x
through the cycle.
LIQUIDITY
- Healthy Liquidity:
GEA's liquidity profile is strong. At end-Q312, net liquidity was EUR1.1bn (or
EUR1.3bn including short-term, bilateral credit lines), with only EUR128m of
debt maturities (including maturities from bilateral credit lines) before
September 2013.