Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bilkreditt 3 Limited's notes, backed by Norwegian auto loan receivables originated by Santander Consumer Bank AS (SCB, not rated), final ratings, as follows:

EUR670.0m Class A1: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

NOK1,096.1m Class A2: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

NOK1,061.3m Class B: NR

The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of SCB's origination and servicing procedures, the agency's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure. SCB is a fully owned subsidiary of Santander Consumer Finance S.A. ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'). Credit enhancement is provided to the rated notes by overcollateralisation and a cash reserve account funded at closing. The class A1 and A2 notes benefit from 18.0% credit enhancement (15.0% overcollateralisation, 3.0% cash reserve). Overcollateralisation is provided by the class B note (unrated) sized at NOK1,061.3m.

At closing, the proceeds of the class A and B notes was applied to purchase an amortising pool of Norwegian auto loan receivables from the originator. The portfolio was acquired with a total principal value of NOK7,075,2m. Pool data was provided to Fitch as at 31 October 2012, where the pool totalled NOK7,075m and comprised 38,929 loans with an average current balance of NOK181,747 (approximately EUR24,761). Vehicle types are split into 84.0% cars, 5.0% caravans and trailer tents, 8.5% light commercial vehicles and 2.5% motorcycles. The pool contains 71.3% used and 28.7% new vehicles. Obligor type is 88.9% individuals and 11.1% companies. The weighted average (WA) original term was 78.4 months and the WA remaining term was 71.7 months.

Fitch analysed obligor credit risk and formed a base case default assumption of 4.5% and a recovery assumption of 55.0%. These assumptions were stressed according to the notes' rating. The agency considers unemployment and interest rates to be key drivers of asset performance.

Fitch analysed detailed originator-specific, as well as general market performance data. A feature of the Norwegian economy is the relatively high number of high income and high indebted households. During 2012 and 2013, Fitch expects a stable level of unemployment and an increase in interest rates. Overall, auto loan performance is expected to remain stable compared with historical levels.

The interest rate on the assets is variable and determined from time to time by the servicer, without a direct link to NIBOR. Under the servicing agreement, the servicer has committed to maintaining a minimum margin of 3% over NIBOR. Fitch's asset analysis has incorporated this minimum margin and stressed it in different scenarios.

SCB acts as servicer. Commingling and servicer continuity risks are mitigated by downgrade triggers referencing the rating of the parent company. The issuer bank accounts are held with Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'), which also provides a cross currency swap to the issuer.

A new issue report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.