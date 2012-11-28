Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bilkreditt 3 Limited's
notes, backed by Norwegian auto loan receivables originated by Santander
Consumer Bank AS (SCB, not rated), final ratings, as follows:
EUR670.0m Class A1: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
NOK1,096.1m Class A2: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
NOK1,061.3m Class B: NR
The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of SCB's origination and servicing
procedures, the agency's expectations of future asset performance, the available
credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure. SCB is a fully owned
subsidiary of Santander Consumer Finance S.A. ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'). Credit
enhancement is provided to the rated notes by overcollateralisation and a cash
reserve account funded at closing. The class A1 and A2 notes benefit from 18.0%
credit enhancement (15.0% overcollateralisation, 3.0% cash reserve).
Overcollateralisation is provided by the class B note (unrated) sized at
NOK1,061.3m.
At closing, the proceeds of the class A and B notes was applied to purchase an
amortising pool of Norwegian auto loan receivables from the originator. The
portfolio was acquired with a total principal value of NOK7,075,2m. Pool data
was provided to Fitch as at 31 October 2012, where the pool totalled NOK7,075m
and comprised 38,929 loans with an average current balance of NOK181,747
(approximately EUR24,761). Vehicle types are split into 84.0% cars, 5.0%
caravans and trailer tents, 8.5% light commercial vehicles and 2.5% motorcycles.
The pool contains 71.3% used and 28.7% new vehicles. Obligor type is 88.9%
individuals and 11.1% companies. The weighted average (WA) original term was
78.4 months and the WA remaining term was 71.7 months.
Fitch analysed obligor credit risk and formed a base case default assumption of
4.5% and a recovery assumption of 55.0%. These assumptions were stressed
according to the notes' rating. The agency considers unemployment and interest
rates to be key drivers of asset performance.
Fitch analysed detailed originator-specific, as well as general market
performance data. A feature of the Norwegian economy is the relatively high
number of high income and high indebted households. During 2012 and 2013, Fitch
expects a stable level of unemployment and an increase in interest rates.
Overall, auto loan performance is expected to remain stable compared with
historical levels.
The interest rate on the assets is variable and determined from time to time by
the servicer, without a direct link to NIBOR. Under the servicing agreement, the
servicer has committed to maintaining a minimum margin of 3% over NIBOR. Fitch's
asset analysis has incorporated this minimum margin and stressed it in different
scenarios.
SCB acts as servicer. Commingling and servicer continuity risks are mitigated by
downgrade triggers referencing the rating of the parent company. The issuer bank
accounts are held with Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'),
which also provides a cross currency swap to the issuer.
A new issue report, including further information on transaction related stress
and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to
prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.