(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28 -
Overview
-- We now consider the liquidity of Oman-based MB Holding Co. LLC to be
less than adequate instead of weak, as defined in our criteria.
-- In addition, the company's cash flow has improved, with inflows
matching outflows (before acquisitions) for the first time since 2009.
-- We are raising our ratings on MB Holding and its subsidiary MB
Petroleum Service LLC to 'B' from 'B-'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group will
continue to benefit from the generally strong domestic market, sound demand
for its products and services, rating-commensurate credit ratios, and at least
less-than-adequate liquidity.
Rating Action
On Nov. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
corporate credit ratings on Oman-based MB Holding Co. LCC and its wholly owned
subsidiary MB Petroleum Service LLC to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating actions follow our reassessment of MB Holding's liquidity as less
than adequate and a modest improvement in the company's operating cash flow
generation. The improved view of liquidity reflects MB Holding's demonstrated
access to bank-market funding at relatively favorable terms, which has enabled
it to refinance maturing debt obligations as they fall due. It also reflects
MB Holding's track record of funding subsidiary MB Petroleum Service's
liquidity shortfalls through equity injections and subordinated loans. MB
Petroleum Service is reliant on liquidity support from the parent company
because of a debt-limitation covenant under its $320 million bond.
Consequently, with the improvement of liquidity and operating cash flow, we
now assess the group's financial risk profile as "aggressive", while the
business risk profile remains "weak".
Key business risk factors include the group's participation in the competitive
and highly cyclical oilfield services, exploration and production and copper
mining operations, and limited free operating cash flow (FOCF) under our price
assumptions. Key business strengths are MB Holding's strong position in the
oil services sector in the Sultanate of Oman (A/Stable/A-1), diversification
across four business segments, a track record or rising oil and copper
production, and a degree of visibility stemming from contract-based revenues.
Our assessment of MB Holding's financial risk profile takes into account our
view of the company's aggressive leverage, fair corporate governance
practices, opportunistic investment strategy, generous dividend policy, and
less-than-adequate liquidity. Although we view MB Holding's ratios as strong
for the rating, our financial risk assessment centers more on the low FOCF and
debt increases in recent years.