(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Trentino Trasporti S.p.A.'s (TT) Long-term
foreign and local currency ratings at 'A+' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1'. The
Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring those on the Autonomous Province of
Trento's (PAT, 'AA-'/Negative) which is TT's sponsor under Fitch's criteria "Ratings of
Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States", with a top-down approach.
TT's rating continues to reflect PAT's 73% ownership, extensive control and
financial support for debt repayments. It also reflects TT's key role in the
provincial infrastructure development strategy and the expected gearing of its
balance sheet to fund its investment programme. A dilution or reassessment of
provincial support or a downgrade of the province could exert downward pressure
on the rating. Conversely, a positive rating action could result from more
formalised support from PAT, such as an explicit guarantee of all financial
liabilities.
TT's debt (EUR13m at end-2011) benefits from strong provincial support. On top
of a EUR10m shareholder loan provided in 2009, the province directly services
EUR12m of bonds and loans outstanding at end-2011, while the additional EUR1.2m
CDP loans are directly repaid by the Italian state ('A-'/Negative). The province
will also provide multi-annual subsidies to fully amortise TT's new bonds and
loans. Under Fitch's baseline scenario, these should total around EUR70m over
2012-2014, with borrowings and bond issues almost entirely concentrated in
2013-2014.
Leveraging on this provincial-supported financial debt, Fitch expects TT to
invest EUR100m over 2012-2014, with capital spending largely concentrated on
extraordinary maintenance and upgrading the transport infrastructure network,
rolling stocks and bus and train depot system. Under the plan, debt will rise to
EUR65m by 2014, from EUR13m in 2011, pushing debt/equity to 110% (20% in 2011).
However, forecasts could be revised upward if large projects on extension of
railways network - currently under discussion- are implemented.
The roll-out of the growing investment programme implies some execution risks,
chiefly related to potential cost overruns on the budgeted projects, especially
in the infrastructure sector. Nevertheless, Fitch believes the monitoring system
put in place by TT, coupled with TT's track record in managing contract works
and PAT's oversight, mitigate this risk. Each investment under execution is
backed by a performance bond equivalent to 5%-10% of project value. Fitch also
understands that TT has no material legal proceedings pending.
TT has a weak income statement as revenue from leased assets to the service
operator Trentino Trasporti Esercizio (TE) is insufficient to cover its
operating costs. Over the past two years, the company has managed to balance its
accounts thanks to extraordinary net gains of EUR2m. Fitch expects the reliance
on one-off items to continue as no major upward revision of rents by TE is
expected in 2012-2013.
TT had sound liquidity of EUR11m at-end 2011, which Fitch expects to
progressively fall to around EUR5m in 2012-2013, as a result of PAT's strategy
to centralise and increasingly monitor the liquidity of its strategic
subsidiaries. TT submits a quarterly report to PAT with the following three
months' funding needs, thus allowing receivables TT has towards PAT to be
promptly cashed in if needed. Furthermore, TT has access to credit lines from
PAT's treasury bank and the province can advance subsidies to TT. These backstop
liquidity tools provide a safety net if there is a temporary liquidity shortfall
and should ensure, together with strict provincial oversight, timely financial
sources if needed.