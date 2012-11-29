(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Agos Ducato S.p.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Negative. The agency also affirmed Agos Ducato's Short-term IDR at 'F1' and Support Rating at '1'.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

Agos Ducato's ratings are based on potential support if required from its majority shareholder, CA Consumer Finance (CACF; 'A+'/Negative/'F1+'), and reflect Fitch's opinion that Agos Ducato is strategically important for Credit Agricole ('A+'/Negative/'F1+'). The affirmation of Agos Ducato's IDRs reflect Fitch's view that despite the deteriorating economic environment in Italy, CACF's propensity and ability to support the company remain strong, as reflected in the removal of the RWN. The Negative Outlook mirrors that on the parent bank's rating.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

Agos Ducato's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by support from CACF and ultimately Credit Agricole. Fitch believes that as Italy's largest consumer finance company, Agos Ducato remains strategically important to the French group, for whom Italy is an important market. Apart from its majority 61% stake in Agos Ducato, CA has banking operations in Italy and also holds a 50% stake in FGA Capital S.p.A. ('BBB'/Negative/'F3'), a joint venture with car manufacturer Fiat Group Automobiles S.p.A.

CACF has demonstrated its propensity to support Agos Ducato when it took part in a EUR235m capital increase together with the company's 39% shareholder, Banco Popolare ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'). Fitch believes that CACF would continue to provide support to Agos Ducato. The company's ratings do not factor in any support from Banco Popolare.

Agos Ducato's ratings are sensitive to a change in its strategic importance for Credit Agricole and would be downgraded if Italy or the consumer finance business lost importance for its parent group, which Fitch currently does not expect. However, the agency believes that Credit Agricole's propensity to support Agos Ducato could weaken if there was a material further deterioration in the Italian operating environment, which means that Agos Ducato's ratings could be sensitive to a downgrade of the Italian sovereign rating. The ratings would also come under pressure if CACF's ability to support Agos Ducato, as indicated by its Long-term IDR, declined.