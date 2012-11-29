(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Agos Ducato S.p.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Negative. The
agency also affirmed Agos Ducato's Short-term IDR at 'F1' and Support Rating at '1'.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
Agos Ducato's ratings are based on potential support if required from its
majority shareholder, CA Consumer Finance (CACF; 'A+'/Negative/'F1+'), and
reflect Fitch's opinion that Agos Ducato is strategically important for Credit
Agricole ('A+'/Negative/'F1+'). The affirmation of Agos Ducato's IDRs reflect
Fitch's view that despite the deteriorating economic environment in Italy,
CACF's propensity and ability to support the company remain strong, as reflected
in the removal of the RWN. The Negative Outlook mirrors that on the parent
bank's rating.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Agos Ducato's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by support from CACF and
ultimately Credit Agricole. Fitch believes that as Italy's largest consumer
finance company, Agos Ducato remains strategically important to the French
group, for whom Italy is an important market. Apart from its majority 61% stake
in Agos Ducato, CA has banking operations in Italy and also holds a 50% stake in
FGA Capital S.p.A. ('BBB'/Negative/'F3'), a joint venture with car manufacturer
Fiat Group Automobiles S.p.A.
CACF has demonstrated its propensity to support Agos Ducato when it took part in
a EUR235m capital increase together with the company's 39% shareholder, Banco
Popolare ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'). Fitch believes that CACF would continue to provide
support to Agos Ducato. The company's ratings do not factor in any support from
Banco Popolare.
Agos Ducato's ratings are sensitive to a change in its strategic importance for
Credit Agricole and would be downgraded if Italy or the consumer finance
business lost importance for its parent group, which Fitch currently does not
expect. However, the agency believes that Credit Agricole's propensity to
support Agos Ducato could weaken if there was a material further deterioration
in the Italian operating environment, which means that Agos Ducato's ratings
could be sensitive to a downgrade of the Italian sovereign rating. The ratings
would also come under pressure if CACF's ability to support Agos Ducato, as
indicated by its Long-term IDR, declined.