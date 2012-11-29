New York DFS probes health insurers over contraceptive coverage
Feb 21 The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday it was investigating whether health insurers complied with its contraceptive coverage requirements.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Asia Capital Reinsurance Group Pte Ltd. ---------------- 29-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Singapore
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Surety insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Nov-2008 A-/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Stable 20-Nov-2008
Feb 21 The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday it was investigating whether health insurers complied with its contraceptive coverage requirements.
FRANKFURT, Feb 21 U.S. bank Citigroup may choose Frankfurt as the headquarters for its European investment banking and trading activities as part of its Brexit contingency plans, the bank's European chief told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Feb 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.