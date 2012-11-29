(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it has assigned its 'BBB' issue rating to the proposed
limited-recourse senior unsecured notes to be issued by special-purpose
vehicle (SPV) Federal Grid Finance Ltd. (not rated). We have also assigned our
'BBB' issue rating to a proposed back-to-back loan by Federal Grid Finance to
Federal Grid Co. of the Unified Energy System (FGC; BBB/Stable/--, Russia
national scale 'ruAAA').
The notes are issued for the sole purpose of funding the back-to-back loan,
which FGC will use for general corporate purposes and, in particular, to
finance its investment program.
Subject to the terms of the trust deed, noteholders cannot enforce any
provision of the loan agreement or have direct recourse to FGC as borrower
except through an action by the trustee.
Federal Grid Finance is incorporated as a private limited company under Irish
law. We have not assigned a corporate credit rating to Federal Grid Finance.
The company is an orphan SPV, whose activity is limited only to the issue of
the notes and the onlending of the proceeds to FGC. These features offset the
fact that neither FGC nor any of its subsidiaries guarantee or provide credit
support to Federal Grid Finance, and that the noteholders do not have a direct
claim on the FGC's cash flow and assets.
We have equalized the issue rating on the notes with the issuer credit rating
on FGC because, in our view, the structure allows the noteholders to
ultimately rely on FGC to service and repay the debt in full and on a timely
basis. We also factored in Federal Grid Finance's limited object and our view
that it generally complies with our bankruptcy remoteness criteria (see
"European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions," published on
Aug. 28, 2008). The issue rating also reflects the benefits we see from
gross-up clauses, which enable Federal Grid Finance to pass-through its
ongoing, financial, and tax expenses to FGC, including if it were subject to
Russia's withholding tax should the relief under the "Double Taxation Treaty
Between Russia And Ireland" signed on April 4, 2004, not be available.
Any change to the preliminary documentation related to the pass-through
features and other legal aspects of the transaction could have a material
effect on the issue rating on the notes.
The ratings on FGC, which is 79.55% state-owned, reflect our opinion that
there is a "very high" likelihood that the Russian government will provide
timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of
financial distress. We assess FGC's stand-alone credit profile at 'bb+'.
