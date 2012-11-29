(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29
Summary analysis -- Linkopings Stadshus AB ------------------------ 29-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA+/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Apr-2011 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
02-Dec-2009 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
Rationale
The ratings on Sweden-based municipal holding company Linkopings Stadshus AB
is based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services assesses in the 'a' category. The ratings also reflect
our opinion that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the company's
owner, the City of Linkoping would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary
support to Linkopings Stadshus in the event of financial distress. We believe
that such ownership support could go either to Linkopings Stadshus itself or
to ailing subsidiaries. We do not rate Linkoping, but believe it would be
rated in a high investment-grade category ('AA' or higher).