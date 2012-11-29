(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29 -
Summary analysis -- Catalonia (Autonomous Community of) ----------- 29-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/B Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Mult. CUSIP6: 371470
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-Aug-2012 BB/B BB/B
04-May-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
19-May-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
21-Jul-2010 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
14-May-2010 A+/-- A+/--
25-Jun-2009 AA-/-- AA-/--
Rationale
The ratings on the Spanish Autonomous Community of Catalonia reflect a
deterioration in its individual credit profile which stems from: a track
record of large fiscal deficits exceeding nationally-agreed targets; a very
high tax-supported debt; a very tight liquidity position; and virtually no
access to private external funding except for the rolling over of domestic
debt.
Catalonia's access to external funding crucially depends on a
legally-established financing facility deployed by the central government
known as the Fondo de Liquidez Autonomico (FLA). We consider the FLA a
positive rating factor. In the absence of the facility, we are of the view
that Catalonia would likely undergo financial stress.