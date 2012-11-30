(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 30 -
Summary analysis -- Polish Oil & Gas Company SA (PGNiG) ----------- 30-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Poland
Primary SIC: Gas and other
services
combined
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Nov-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
05-Sep-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--
Rationale
The ratings on Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. (PGNiG; Polish Oil & Gas Company
SA) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "fair" business risk
profile, "significant" financial risk profile, and "moderately high" likelihood for
extraordinary support from the Republic of Poland in case of financial distress.
We view the company's business risk profile as "fair," owing to its dominant market position
as the country's monopolistic domestic gas producer and importer, and owner and operator of both
the Polish gas storage system and main distribution networks. We also view the group's entry
into heat and power generation as positive, supplying meaningful diversification.
These strengths are offset in our view in particular by adverse domestic gas tariff
regulation and the possibility of less-than-full and untimely cost recovery in tariffs in the
event of high import gas prices. PGNiG sells gas on the domestic market under regulated prices
that are below its import costs. The regulator's refusal to allow timely pass through of a
significant increase in the cost of imported gas in 2012 resulted in unprecedented trading
losses for the group. Additional weaknesses in our view are PGNiG's dependence on gas imports
from Russia, based on long-term take-or-pay contracts, exposure to foreign exchange risk, and
increasing share of earnings that are derived from profitable but relatively high risk oil and
gas exploration and production (E&P).
We assess PGNiG's financial risk profile as "significant," primarily owing to its weakened
credit ratios, cash flow volatility, significant investment program, and what we see as non
conservative financial management. After the successful renegotiation of its gas supply
contracts with Gazprom, which was announced in November, we assume that the group will continue
its expansion in generating heat and power through acquisitions, joint development projects, and
building new gas-fired capacity.
The ratings further reflect our methodology for rating government-related entities (GREs)
and our opinion that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the Republic of Poland
(foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2, local currency A/Stable/A-1) would provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. We assess PGNiG's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb+'.
S&P base-case operating scenario
In November 2012, PGNiG announced a commercial agreement with OAO Gazprom on its
amended pricing formula for gas imports under the important Yamal contract. The new pricing
terms, which according to the group include European gas market-based pricing components, in our
view will end the widening of gas trading losses, and will contribute to stabilizing the group's
operating and financial performance. Additionally, the group announced that the agreement will
result in a PLN2.5 billion-PLN3 billion positive one-off effect on profitability in 2012.
We expect PGNiG's financial and operating performance to be stronger from 2013 onward
compared with the expected level in 2012, due to the agreement with OAO Gazprom, as well as an
increasing contribution from gas storage and E&P. In our base-case scenario, we anticipate no
significant contribution to the operating performance from domestic gas supply from 2013, while
distribution, storage, and upstream oil and gas operation will remain the main driver of
operating performance. Overall our base-case scenario anticipates a substantial increase in
EBITDA for 2013 and 2014 compared with 2011 and 2012.
S&P key cash flow and capital-structure scenario
PGNiG's key credit metrics, as adjusted by Standard & Poor's, decreased considerably over
the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, with the FFO-to-debt ratio around 15% compared with 72% one
year earlier and adjusted debt to EBITDA of more than 5x compared with 1x one year earlier.
We expect the commercial agreement with Gazprom to end the cash bleed in the domestic gas
supply business and help to stabilize and significantly improve PGNiG's financial performance .
We also assume that the agreement, in particular the significant one-off effects, will help the
group to secure unrestricted access to its key domestic credit facilities, which are restricted
by covenants, thereby improving the group's liquidity position.
We expect the group to follow through its investment plan, which aims to spend about PLN5
billion annually until 2015. In our base case we anticipate that PGNiG will post significantly
higher funds from operations (FFO) from 2013 than in the past two years and neutral free
operating cash flows. This will improve key credit metrics in 2013 and 2014. We assume that the
company will resume paying a dividend from 2013--after skipping the dividend in 2012--leading to
negative discretionary cash flow.
Liquidity
We consider PGNiG's overall liquidity to be "adequate," as defined in our criteria. This
incorporates our assumption of the rollover of reported current financial liabilities related to
PGNiG's domestic guaranteed bond program, underwritten by nine domestic banks. We further assume
that PGNiG will continue to have unrestricted access to the program in view of increased EBITDA
stemming from the Yamal contract price reset, which would result in lower reported leverage.
PGNiG's liquidity sources for the next 12 months consist of:
-- Access to unrestricted short-term cash and marketable securities, reported at Polish
zloty (PLN) 1.1 billion (about EUR275 million) as of Sept. 30, 2012;
-- A guaranteed domestic bond program of PLN7 billion maturing in June 2015, PLN4 billion of
which the group reports as unused as of Sept. 30, 2012. Availability under this facility is
subject to financial covenants. We understand from PGNiG that it is in compliance with the
covenants and expects to remain so;
-- A guaranteed bond program of PGNiG Termika SA maturing December 2017, which according to
the group currently has PLN1 billion of availability. We understand from the company that the
availability under this program is limited to PGNiG Termika and has no link to debt at the
consolidated group level; and
-- Our estimate of operating cash flow for the next 12 months of PLN4 billion-PLN6 billion.
These sources compare with our assumptions for PGNiG's liquidity uses for the next 12
months, which include:
-- Investments of about PLN5 billion;
-- Debt maturities of about PLN500 million; and
-- A regular dividend payment to shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2013 following a
decision not to pay a dividend in the fourth quarter of this year.
We also factor in the potential for extraordinary liquidity support from the main
shareholder, the Republic of Poland, and assume that all short-term maturities under the
guaranteed domestic bond program will be rolled over.
Outlook
The stable outlook indicates that over the next two years we don't anticipate any weakening
of PGNiG's fair business risk profile or significant financial risk profile. We consider the
ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of more than 20% to be in line with the current financial risk
profile and the rating, provided that the group's business risk profile does not deteriorate. We
expect the group to achieve this level, but not necessarily by the end of 2012. For the current
rating level we further presume that the group's liquidity will remain at least "adequate" and
no changes to our opinion on the likelihood of extraordinary government support for PGNiG in the
event of financial distress.
A negative rating action could result from an adverse impact on the group's business risk
profile caused by difficulties related to gas supply, distribution, or storage, due to
regulatory developments, or underperformance of the E&P activities abroad or the domestic heat
or power activities. Also, weakening of the key ratios, in particular adjusted FFO to debt, to
unexpectedly low levels could trigger a negative rating action.
A positive rating action could follow in case we saw significant strengthening in the
financial risk profile of the company, barring any weakening of business risk profile. This
could be achieved with an FFO-to-debt ratio consistently higher than 35% and more careful
balancing of liquidity, investments, and debt levels with sustainable cash generation.
