(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned GLOBEXBANK's (GB) RUB5bn Series BO-07 three-year senior unsecured bonds an expected ratings of Long-term local currency 'BB(EXP)' and National Long-term of 'AA-(rus)(EXP)'.

The expected issue date is 04 December 2012. The bonds will have a maturity of three years with a put option on 06 December 2013.

GB is 99.99% owned by Vnesheconombank (VEB; 'BBB'/ Stable), and on a standalone basis, ranked by total assets as the 28th-largest bank in Russia at end-Q312.

GB's ratings are:

Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB', Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR 'B'

Viability Rating 'b'

National Long-term rating 'AA-(rus)', Stable Outlook

Support Rating '3'