Nov 30 -

Summary analysis -- Agricultural Development Bank of China -------- 30-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: China

Primary SIC: Sovereign owned

banks

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2010 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

31-Jul-2008 A+/A-1+ A+/A-1+

09-Jul-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1

Rationale

The rating on Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC) reflects our view that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Chinese government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the bank in the event of financial distress. We have therefore equalized the issuer credit rating on ADBC with the sovereign credit rating on China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+).

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our rating approach is based on our view of the following ADBC characteristics:

-- "Integral" link with the Chinese government, through 100% ownership and ongoing government supervision; and

-- "Critical" role because of the bank's policy role in rural development.

We expect ADBC's relationship with the central government to remain close at least over the next 24 months. ADBC is a policy bank focusing on financing rural and agricultural development, and is the sole lender under the state program of grain reserve. The government has been working on differentiated treatments for ADBC's policy-oriented business and commercial business since the bank increased commercial lending. This is partly because ongoing urbanization has been blurring the line between the city and the rural areas, in our view. However, we believe the progress in this regard has been limited so far.

We assess ADBC's capital and earnings as "very weak," and this affects the bank's stand-alone credit profile, which we assess to be speculative grade. ADBC's capitalization largely reflects the fact that the policy bank benefits from various types of government support and is not subject to the capital adequacy requirement applicable to commercial banks.

ADBC's profitability is much lower than that of large state-owned commercial banks. However, profit growth has been significant over the past three years due to the bank's rapid expansion into long-term project loans. Fast growing long-term loans, high credit exposure to rural areas, and weaker risk management compared with that of large commercial banks makes ADBC's loan portfolio riskier than average state-owned commercial banks, in our view. However, an upgrade of the bank's credit management system in 2011 could help it narrow the gap of risk management with state-owned commercial banks. As of June 30, 2012, ADBC's reported nonperforming loan ratio is 1.26%.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the rating on ADBC is in line with the outlook on the sovereign rating on China. We could upgrade ADBC if we raise the sovereign rating. We could lower the rating on ADBC if the sovereign's willingness or ability to support the bank declines.

