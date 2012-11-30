(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- KazTransGas ----------------------------------- 30-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: Gas production

and/or

distribution

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

1-Jun-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--

24-Dec-2010 BB/-- BB/--

15-Jul-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Kazakh energy holding KazTransGas (KTG) and its 100%-owned gas pipeline operator JSC Intergas Central Asia (ICA) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that there is a "moderately high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support for KTG, and our 'bb' assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP). The ratings on ICA are equalized with those on KTG, reflecting the overall creditworthiness of the KTG group. The consolidated approach reflects the companies' close integration, KTG's 100% ownership of ICA and other major subsidiaries, financial guarantees on a major part of the group's debt issued by ICA and KTG, large intragroup cash flows, and an absence of effective subsidiary ring fencing.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of a moderately high likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of KTG's:

-- "Important" role, given its strategic importance for the state as the monopoly gas supplier in the service area, and ICA's status as the national trunk gas pipeline operator; and

-- "Strong" link with the government via full ownership of KTG by its parent, 100% state-owned oil and gas operator JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG; BBB-/Stable/--; Kazakhstan national scale 'kzAAA').