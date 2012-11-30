(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 30 -
Ratings -- Merck KGaA ------------------------------------------ 30-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical
preparations
Mult. CUSIP6: 589339
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Nov-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
02-Mar-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
30-Jun-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Merck KGaA
Rating Rating Date
EUR10 bil med-term note Prog 03/19/2009: sr
unsecd A- 30-Nov-2012
EUR10 bil med-term note Prog 03/19/2009: S-T
debt A-2 20-Mar-2009