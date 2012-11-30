Nov 30 -

Summary analysis -- Sovereign Housing Association Ltd. ------------ 30-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Oct-2012 AA/-- AA/--

06-Aug-2009 AA-/-- AA-/--

Rationale

The 'AA' rating on Sovereign Housing Association Ltd., the parent of the Sovereign Housing Group (the group, or Sovereign), is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'aa-'. It is also based on our opinion of a "moderately high" likelihood that the U.K. government (AAA/Stable/A-1+), working through the social housing regulator, the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA), would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Sovereign in the event of financial distress, so as to avoid a cash default.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Sovereign's "important" role for the U.K. government and its public policy mandate, and its "strong" link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by its track record of providing strong credit support in certain circumstances.

Sovereign's SACP is supported by the strong demand for social housing in the areas where it operates, its large portfolio diversified across south and southwest England, and its strong financial performance relative to the sector. Constraints include exposure to U.K. government decisions on the sector, particularly relating to changes in the payment of housing benefits and other welfare reforms, and the gradual increase in exposure to market rents that is part of Sovereign's strategy.

Sovereign has a major presence in the south of England, managing more than 33,000 properties. With social housing rents averaging less than 60% of market rates, demand for its rental properties far outstrips supply, demonstrated by very low void levels. Given the stability of the associated retail price index-linked rental streams, and Sovereign's proven ability to manage its business and control costs, we anticipate that the group's strong financial performance will continue to improve. Part of the recent increase in reported EBITDA margins relates to the sectorwide introduction of component accounting, which has led to a higher share of major repair costs being capitalized. But even after adjusting for all the capitalized costs of major repairs (representing 5%-7% of revenues), Sovereign's adjusted EBITDA margins are still moving upward, averaging 36.7% for 2011-2015. Standard & Poor's makes this adjustment for EBITDA, as we recognize that ongoing capital spending on major repairs is generally necessary to preserve the net operating cash flows from existing properties. At the same time, we recognize that Sovereign has some flexibility to defer (although not cancel) some of the major repair work it has planned.

Given our expectation that Sovereign will continue to generate healthy EBITDA coverage over the medium term, we consider that debt will be sustainable at the current rating level. Following its GBP250 million bond issue in May 2012, Sovereign does not plan any material increase in gross debt over the next two years. We therefore forecast that debt will stay at 15x adjusted EBITDA in 2013 and 2014, and decrease to about 14x as adjusted EBTIDA increases in 2015.

Sovereign Housing Association issued debt through its subsidiary, Sovereign Housing Capital PLC, a special-purpose vehicle. The ratings on the GBP175 million and GBP250 million bonds are credit-linked to the rating on Sovereign Housing Association, to which the bond proceeds have been onlent.

Liquidity

Sovereign has a very strong liquidity position. Although its policy is generally to hold minimal levels of cash, it has substantial fully secured undrawn facilities of about GBP320 million, and positive net cash flows from operations that are regular and predictable throughout the year. As such, we expect its sources of liquidity to exceed its planned uses of liquidity by 2.1x over the next 12 months.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view of both the likely continuity of government support, and the stability of Sovereign's underlying credit quality. We anticipate that Sovereign will maintain its strong financial performance, reporting adjusted EBITDA margins of 35%-40% of revenues, despite the upcoming reforms to the welfare system and its planned increase in exposure to market rent.

The rating could be lowered if Sovereign increased its exposure to market rents more quickly than we expect, for example if market rents comprised more than 10% of turnover, and we considered that this would result in materially lower or more volatile EBITDA margins than we currently forecast. Alternatively, we could lower the rating in the unlikely event that we felt management was using derivatives for purposes other than for managing interest rate and inflation risks, or did not fully understand the extent of its exposures.

A further upgrade of the rating is not likely over the next two years, but such a scenario could stem from debt being reduced to less than 10x EBITDA. Unless we revised our view of the likelihood of extraordinary support from the U.K. government, we would only raise the rating on Sovereign if we had raised the SACP by two notches, which we consider highly unlikely.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Public And Nonprofit Social Housing Providers: Methodology And Assumptions, July 11, 2012

-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010