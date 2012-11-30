BRIEF-Denbury CEO says expanding Bell Creek project in 2017
* Denbury CEO says most of 2017 spending activity will be in Heidelberg, Hastings and Delhi projects - Credit Suisse Energy Summit
Ratings -- Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. ---------------- 30-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Negative/-- Country: Bermuda
Primary SIC: Radio
broadcasting
stations
Mult. CUSIP6: 153443
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Nov-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
22-Jun-2012 B-/-- B-/--
18-May-2012 CC/-- CC/--
25-Apr-2012 B-/-- B-/--
26-Apr-2010 B/-- B/--
1-Nov-2009 B-/-- B-/--
04-Aug-2009 B/-- B/--
28-May-2009 B+/-- B+/--
26-Feb-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$475 mil 3.50% convertible (current amt.
US$21 mil.) nts due 03/15/2013 CCC 30-Nov-2012
EUR479 mil 11.625% nts due 09/15/2016 CCC 30-Nov-2012
