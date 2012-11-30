Nov 30 -

Summary analysis -- Boparan Holdings Ltd. ------------------------- 26-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Poultry and

poultry products

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Apr-2011 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on U.K.-headquartered food manufacturer and poultry supply business Boparan Holdings Ltd. (Boparan) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "fair" business risk profile.

We believe that Boparan will maintain EBITDA interest cover (excluding shareholder loan note interest) close to 2.5x over the medium term, and continue to benefit from robust internal cash flow generation.

Boparan's Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 5.3x for the 12 months ended July 28, 2012, which is commensurate with its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Our calculation of adjusted debt includes an accruing structurally subordinated loan note issued by Boparan Holdco Ltd., (a parent of Boparan), in April 2011. As at July 28, 2012, this instrument and accrued interest accounted for about 15% of our total adjusted debt calculation. Although we treat the shareholder loan at the Boparan Holdco level as debt-like, we believe that it benefits the group's financial flexibility due to its noncash payment features. Despite generating increased EBITDA in the period and a roughly GBP26.5 million foreign exchange benefit on its euro-denominated debt, the leverage improvement over the year is modest (0.2x) on account of a GBP96.5 million increase in the net pension deficit and the accrual on the shareholder loan note.