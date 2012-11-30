Nov 30 - Following its review of 66 EMEA TMT companies on 14 September 2012, Fitch Ratings has affirmed additional ratings of entities and instruments related to Reed Elsevier PLC , as follows:

Elsevier Finance S.A. (Switzerland):

Commercial Paper: 'F2'

Senior Unsecured: 'A-'

