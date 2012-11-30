UPDATE 4-Austria sues Airbus over alleged Eurofighter fraud
* Austria sees potential damages of up to 1.1 bln euros (Adds Airbus statement, details from press conference)
Nov 30 - Following its review of 66 EMEA TMT companies on 14 September 2012, Fitch Ratings has affirmed additional ratings of entities and instruments related to Reed Elsevier PLC , as follows:
Elsevier Finance S.A. (Switzerland):
Commercial Paper: 'F2'
Senior Unsecured: 'A-'
The original list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Quarterly Review TMT
* Austria sees potential damages of up to 1.1 bln euros (Adds Airbus statement, details from press conference)
* Commission recommends fine of 10 pct of banks' local turnover (Adds treasury statement)
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)