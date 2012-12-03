(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 03 -
Overview
-- We expect K-Water's financial risk profile to deteriorate because
additional debt-financed capital expenditure for property development will
further pressure measures of its credit quality already weakened by the Four
Major Rivers Restoration Project.
-- Thus we lowered the SACP for K-Water to 'bb-' from 'bb' while
affirming our 'A+' foreign and local currency long-term corporate credit and
debt ratings on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that K-Water's very
important role for and integral link with the government will attract
continued government support for the entity.
Rating Action
On Dec. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' foreign
and local currency long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Korea-based
water utility company Korea Water Resources Corp. (K-Water). We also affirmed
our Greater China regional scale long-term debt rating on K-Water at 'cnAAA'.
The outlook on the ratings remains stable. We lowered the stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) for K-Water to 'bb-' from 'bb'.
Rationale
We lowered the SACP for K-Water to 'bb-' from 'bb' because we expect its
financial risk profile to deteriorate owing to planned capital expenditures on
property development in waterfront areas of the Four Major Rivers Restoration
Project site. Such capital spending is likely to further pressure measures of
K-Water's credit quality already weakened by capital expenditures on the
project.
K-Water aims to recover its investment in the Four Major Rivers Restoration
Project through waterfront development. K-water estimates it will spend KRW4.3
trillion in capital investment on the first waterfront project by 2017. Under
our base-case scenario, the ratio of the company's adjusted funds from
operations (FFO) to debt is likely to fall below 5% over the next 12 to 18
months, compared with 13% on average over the past three years. We assume the
Four Major Rivers Restoration Project, including development projects in
waterfront areas, will not generate cash flow beyond government financing of
interest payments on debt for the project over the next two years because of
the long timeframe for repayment in the property development business.
Still, we affirm the ratings on K-Water, reflecting Standard & Poor's opinion
that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the government of Korea
would provide K-Water with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the
event K-Water were to suffer financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we
base our rating approach on our view that K-Water plays a very important role
for the government given its essential public policy function to develop and
manage Korea's water resources. Furthermore, we believe K-Water has an
integral link to the government due to the government's full ownership, strong
ongoing financial support, and tight supervision and control through the
Ministry of Land, Transportation and Maritime Affairs.
Liquidity
We assess K-Water's liquidity to be "adequate," as defined in our criteria,
because it has strong access to the domestic capital market, benefitting from
its position as an important GRE in Korea.
Although we estimate the agency's sources of liquidity will be less than 1.2x
uses over the next 12 months, we expect K-Water to maintain adequate liquidity
because of its strong access to the domestic capital market. We estimate
K-Water will need about KRW2.7 trillion over the next 12 months to cover debt
maturities, committed capital spending, and dividend payments.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that K-Water's very important
role for and integral link with the government will attract continued
government support for the entity.
We would lower the ratings if the company's policy role or its link with the
government were to weaken--such as if the government reduced its stake in the
company--or if the SACP for the company were to fall below 'bb-'. Such
deterioration in the SACP could occur if the company's debt to total capital
were to approach 65%. It could happen if the company were to exceed its
budgeted capital spending and expand further into new noncore projects over
the next few years.
Conversely, we could raise the ratings on K-Water if the likelihood of
extraordinary government support were to increase.
Related Criteria And Research
Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010
Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010
Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Korea Water Resources Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/--
Korea Water Resources Corp.
Senior Unsecured A+
Senior Unsecured cnAAA