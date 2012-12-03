(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 03 -

Overview

-- We expect K-Water's financial risk profile to deteriorate because additional debt-financed capital expenditure for property development will further pressure measures of its credit quality already weakened by the Four Major Rivers Restoration Project.

-- Thus we lowered the SACP for K-Water to 'bb-' from 'bb' while affirming our 'A+' foreign and local currency long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that K-Water's very important role for and integral link with the government will attract continued government support for the entity.

Rating Action

On Dec. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' foreign and local currency long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Korea-based water utility company Korea Water Resources Corp. (K-Water). We also affirmed our Greater China regional scale long-term debt rating on K-Water at 'cnAAA'. The outlook on the ratings remains stable. We lowered the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for K-Water to 'bb-' from 'bb'.

Rationale

We lowered the SACP for K-Water to 'bb-' from 'bb' because we expect its financial risk profile to deteriorate owing to planned capital expenditures on property development in waterfront areas of the Four Major Rivers Restoration Project site. Such capital spending is likely to further pressure measures of K-Water's credit quality already weakened by capital expenditures on the project.

K-Water aims to recover its investment in the Four Major Rivers Restoration Project through waterfront development. K-water estimates it will spend KRW4.3 trillion in capital investment on the first waterfront project by 2017. Under our base-case scenario, the ratio of the company's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt is likely to fall below 5% over the next 12 to 18 months, compared with 13% on average over the past three years. We assume the Four Major Rivers Restoration Project, including development projects in waterfront areas, will not generate cash flow beyond government financing of interest payments on debt for the project over the next two years because of the long timeframe for repayment in the property development business.

Still, we affirm the ratings on K-Water, reflecting Standard & Poor's opinion that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the government of Korea would provide K-Water with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event K-Water were to suffer financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we base our rating approach on our view that K-Water plays a very important role for the government given its essential public policy function to develop and manage Korea's water resources. Furthermore, we believe K-Water has an integral link to the government due to the government's full ownership, strong ongoing financial support, and tight supervision and control through the Ministry of Land, Transportation and Maritime Affairs.

Liquidity

We assess K-Water's liquidity to be "adequate," as defined in our criteria, because it has strong access to the domestic capital market, benefitting from its position as an important GRE in Korea.

Although we estimate the agency's sources of liquidity will be less than 1.2x uses over the next 12 months, we expect K-Water to maintain adequate liquidity because of its strong access to the domestic capital market. We estimate K-Water will need about KRW2.7 trillion over the next 12 months to cover debt maturities, committed capital spending, and dividend payments.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that K-Water's very important role for and integral link with the government will attract continued government support for the entity.

We would lower the ratings if the company's policy role or its link with the government were to weaken--such as if the government reduced its stake in the company--or if the SACP for the company were to fall below 'bb-'. Such deterioration in the SACP could occur if the company's debt to total capital were to approach 65%. It could happen if the company were to exceed its budgeted capital spending and expand further into new noncore projects over the next few years.

Conversely, we could raise the ratings on K-Water if the likelihood of extraordinary government support were to increase.

Related Criteria And Research

Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010 Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Korea Water Resources Corp.

Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/--

Korea Water Resources Corp.

Senior Unsecured A+

Senior Unsecured cnAAA