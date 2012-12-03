Dec 03 - India's third-quarter (July-Sept) GDP reading Friday demonstrates the slowdown in
the country's performance, Fitch Ratings says. Recent reform proposals, while potentially
growth-supportive, need time to work and face political risks to their implementation.
We expect the economic recovery to be shallow. We forecast real GDP growth to
fall to 6.0% in FY13 (year to March 2013) from 6.5% in FY12, before recovering
to 7.0% in FY14. This compares with an 8.4% rise in FY11.
The Indian economy grew by 5.3% in Jul-Sept versus a year earlier, down from
5.5% in April-June. The fall in merchandise exports and merchandise non-oil
imports in October also points to the economy's struggle to return to previous
growth rates. The upbeat HSBC manufacturing PMI read of 53.7 for November
suggests growth may have troughed. However, tight fiscal and monetary policy
settings decrease the authorities' scope to support growth amid stubbornly high
inflation and a commitment to consolidating public finances.
Evidence of slowing growth has been accumulating in 2012, and has been
consistent with a cyclical slowdown. However, India also appears to be facing
structural challenges to its investment climate. As we said in June when we
revised our Outlook on its 'BBB-' rating to Negative, India's medium- to
long-term growth potential could gradually fall if further structural reforms
that would improve the operating environment for business and private investment
are not speeded up.
Since then, the government has announced an increase in the amount of FDI
permitted in a range of industries including the power sector, and allowed
individual states to approve FDI in multibrand retailers (subject to certain
conditions). It has also adjusted fuel subsidies to better direct them towards
the poor. In October it announced that the prime minister would chair a National
Investment Board to accelerate implementation of key projects. Infrastructure
deficiencies were highlighted by summer power shortages estimated to have
affected 600 million people.
But political and implementation risk remains considerable. Several proposals
still require legislative approval, and policy reversals cannot be ruled out.
The approach of general elections in 2014 mean there is little time to fully
enact reform. These risks are reflected in the Negative Outlook.
The government has also demonstrated a desire to speed up fiscal consolidation.
On 29 October Finance Minister P Chidambaram outlined a five-year roadmap aimed
at reducing the central government fiscal deficit to 3% of GDP by 2016-2017.
This is a stronger statement of intent than seen for some time.
Again, however, India's track record of delivering on fiscal policy goals is not
encouraging. It has gone off track before with similar plans, such as that under
the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act of 2003 or in the Thirteenth
Finance Commission report of 2010. A loosening in fiscal policy ahead of the
elections could further weaken India's public finances and put pressure on the
ratings.
Our affirmation of the 'BBB-' rating in June reflected India's diversified
economy and high domestic savings. An improved investment climate that supported
greater infrastructure investment, and a sharp sustained decline in inflation,
would support the rating. Policy slippage and/or mounting evidence of a
structural decline in the trend growth rate, such as protracted relatively weak
economic data, could cause the ratings to be downgraded.