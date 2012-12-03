(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Morocco's forthcoming USD bond issue an expected 'BBB- (EXP)' rating. The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The rating is in line with Morocco's 'BBB-' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating, on which the Outlook is Stable.

Fitch affirmed Morocco's ratings on 7 November 2012.