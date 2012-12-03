(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 03 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Stena AB -------------------------------------- 03-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Ferries
Mult. CUSIP6: 34527#
Mult. CUSIP6: 858577
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-May-2012 BB/-- BB/--
13-Jun-2003 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Sweden-based conglomerate Stena AB reflect what Standard &
Poor's Rating Services views as the group's "satisfactory" business risk
profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile.
Stena's key business strengths include its diversified earnings and customer
base and the relatively low risk in its real-estate division. The contracted
revenues in its drilling and liquefied natural gas (LNG) divisions are also
supportive rating factors. Together with the stable cash flows from the
group's real estate operations, the contracts provide a higher level of
predictable cash flows. The real estate division benefits from low vacancies
and a regulated rent structure. A relative weakness is its high exposure to
industries that we regard as having worse-than-average risk characteristics
due to significant volatility and high capital intensity.
Our view of Stena's financial risk profile as "aggressive" takes into account
the group's high leverage over the cycle owing to the capital intensive nature
of its businesses and its aggressive investment strategy. However, the group's
high financial leverage partly reflects the low-yielding nature of its real
estate operations. Key strengths include high financial flexibility, supported
by its portfolio of short- and long-term financial assets which can be
disposed of within a relatively short period of time if necessary and low
dividend pressure.
Key business and profitability developments
For full-year 2012, our base-case credit scenario assumes adjusted EBITDA of
around Swedish krone (SEK)7.7 billion-SEK7.9 billion, up from adjusted SEK6.7
million in 2011 (which excludes profit from the sale of a drilling rig). The
improvement mainly reflects the contribution of the group's Icemax drilling
unit, which successfully came into operation in the second quarter of 2012,
and LNG vessels acquired in 2011 that will now contribute through the full
year. We also notice the positive SEK80 million result from the shipping
division in the first nine months of 2012, and an improving result from the
ferry operations, despite difficult industry condition, with low freight and
passenger volumes and generally weak freight day rates. We expect the
operating performance of the real-estate portfolio to remain stable, with
annual EBITDA of about SEK1.3 billion-SEK1.4 billion.
We expect Stena's EBITDA margin in 2012 to remain at 24%-26%. As a result of
diversification, the group has demonstrated its ability to produce fairly
stable margins, which supports the ratings.
Key cash flow and capital-structure developments
For full-year 2012, our base-case credit scenario now assumes Stena's adjusted
funds from operations (FFO) in the order of SEK5.8 billion-SEK6.4 billion,
which we anticipate will not cover capital expenditure (capex) of around SEK8
billion-SEK8.5 billion.
We expect free operating cash flow (FOCF) to remain negative in 2012 and
anticipate year-end 2012 adjusted debt of about SEK59 billion-SEK60 billion.
We notice, however, that committed capex is rapidly declining and we think
that the group's FOCF is likely to turn positive from 2013. Given the high
debt level, however, we think it will take a few years before material
improvements will be visible as improved credit ratios. There is a risk though
that Stena will continue to make opportunistic investments or acquisitions.
While management has previously made balanced investments and met them with
disposals, such opportunism remains a key risk. A mitigating factor is Stena's
low dividend payments.
Liquidity
We now assess Stena's liquidity as strong, compared with adequate previously.
The change follows Stena's extension of a $1 billion revolving credit facility
in August 2012.
Our assessment of Stena's liquidity profile incorporates our expectation that
the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability,
will exceed its uses by 1.5x or more over the next two years. We believe
management has strong liquidity management. It has repeatedly extended its
debt maturity schedule, well ahead of maturity.
We consider Stena's liquidity sources in the next 12 months to include:
-- Surplus cash and short-term investments of about SEK1 billion (we
treat SEK1 billion as tied to operations).
-- About SEK7.4 billion available under three committed credit
facilities, of which SEK6.6 billion relates to its key undrawn credit facility
which matures in 2016.
-- Forecast FFO in the order of SEK5.8 billion-SEK6.4 billion.
In addition to this, we note Stena's sizable short- and long-term investment
portfolio of about SEK5.2 billion which provides additional flexibility,
although we don't include this in our calculation of sources.
These sources compare with the following estimate of liquidity needs:
-- Short-term debt of SEK3.6 billion on Sept. 30, 2012.
-- Committed capex stood at SEK1.4 billion on Sept. 30, 2012. Additional
investments are however likely, for example in real estate, Stena renewable,
and other business areas. For any larger investment we think Stena would
secure financing at an early stage.
-- We assume relative low dividends, around SEK240 million annually.
According to key covenants in its loan agreements, Stena needs to keep liquid
resources of at least $50 million (SEK350 million) and net debt to
capitalization of 65% maximum (currently below 50%)
Recovery analysis
Stena's senior unsecured debt is rated 'BB' in line with the corporate credit
rating. The recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectations of average
(30%-50%) recovery in an event of payment default.
The recovery rating on the notes is underpinned by the group's significant
asset valuation and by exposure to favorable jurisdictions. The recovery
rating is constrained by significant secured financing and bank debt,
effective structural subordination of the notes issued at parent company
level, and weak documentary protection. We believe that Stena will retain
value as a going concern in an event of bankruptcy as a result of the leading
market positions of the group's ferry lines and drilling businesses, its
portfolio of property assets, and the contract-based nature of its drilling
and shipping divisions, which provide short- to medium-term earnings
predictability.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Stena's adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio
on a consolidated level will stay within the 10%-15% range, which we consider
commensurate with the current rating. Our base case projects Stena's
FFO-to-debt ratio being about 10% in 2012. In 2013, we anticipate positive
FOCF, thanks to a combination of moderate improvement in cash flow and lower
capital spending, which should lead to some improvement in credit ratios,
although still with FFO to debt in the 10%-15% range. We factor into the
rating continued predictability in revenues stemming from the contractual
benefits of the major businesses (primarily from real estate, but also from
drilling and LNG).
For the current credit ratios, Stena needs to maintain a meaningful share of
more stable activities, especially its real estate operations, which typically
provide about 15%-20% of EBITDA, as well as the long-term contract structure
for the LNG and drilling fleet. A material dilution of the contribution from
the group's real estate activities could lead us to revise upward our
financial targets for the 'BB' rating. This is because we see the industry
risk profile for Stena's stable real estate as "strong investment grade."
The 10%-15% FFO-to-debt ratio guidance for the consolidated group corresponds
in our view to measures above that for the restricted activities alone:
ferries, drilling, and shipping. For the unrestricted group, we could see much
lower ratios, given the highly stable cash flow from domestic residential real
estate. We estimate the FFO-to-debt ratio for the restricted and unrestricted
group was about 17%-18% and 5%-7%, respectively, in 2011.
We could lower the rating if consolidated adjusted FFO-to-debt ratios dropped
below 10% for several quarters, or didn't show improvement from 2013, when we
assume the current high debt will begin to decline. The rating therefore has
no headroom if Stena were to launch a new wave of substantial investments.
We could raise the rating back to the 'BB+' level if FFO to debt were to
improve to 15%-20% and Stena were to demonstrate stronger FOCF potential and a
commitment to debt reduction.