Summary analysis -- China Construction Bank Corp. ----------------- 03-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: China
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Nov-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
03-Sep-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1
SACP bbb-
Anchor bbb-
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average
and Strong (+1)
Support +4
GRE Support +4
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Outlook
The stable outlook on CCB primarily reflects the outlook on the long-term
sovereign credit rating on China. The outlook also reflects our expectation
that CCB could maintain its SACP and that the likelihood that extraordinary
government support for the bank will remain "very high."
We could raise the rating if we upgrade China and CCB's SACP improves to
'bbb'. An improvement in the bank's SACP to 'a-' could also trigger an
upgrade. The SACP could benefit if: (1) CCB significantly enhances its
capital, leading us to assess the bank's capital and earnings as "adequate;"
or (2) CCB maintains a better-than-projected credit loss experience in a
reasonably stressful environment, indicating at least an "adequate" risk
position.
We could lower the rating on CCB if we downgrade the sovereign or the bank's
SACP deteriorates to 'bb+'. Substantially weakened capitalization that leads
us to assess that the bank's capital and earnings are "weak" could cause such
deterioration.
Rationale
The rating on China Construction Bank Corp. (CCB) reflects the bank's 'bbb-'
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and our view that there is a "very high"
likelihood that the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support if the bank comes under
financial distress.
We classify CCB as a government-related entity and have incorporated a
four-notch uplift to the rating from the SACP. In accordance with our criteria
for government-related entities, our view of a "very high" likelihood of
extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following
CCB characteristics:
-- "Very important" role to the Chinese government. In our view, the
government tends to treat the banking sector as a lever to realize its
economic goals. We believe the major state-owned commercial banks, including
CCB, provide core support for the government's projects and economic goals.
The banking sector's lending spree in 2009-2010 to help the government's
fiscal stimulus scheme supports our view.
-- "Very strong" link with the government. We believe the government's
57.14% stake in CCB is strategic and long term. The government has publicly
reiterated its intention to hold a controlling right in major state-owned
commercial banks, including CCB. It also effectively appoints or nominates the
majority of the bank's directors and top managers.
CCB's SACP reflects the bank's "strong" business position, "moderate" capital
and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "above-average" funding, and "strong"
liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a
commercial bank operating only in China is 'bbb-'. CCB predominantly operates
in China, with offshore lending accounting for 5.7% of its loan portfolio at
the end of June 2012. The BICRA score is based on our evaluation of economic
risk, where we view China as a moderately resilient developing economy.
Significant property price increases and rapid credit expansion over recent
years have heightened China's exposure to economic imbalances. The country's
high ratio of private credit to GDP and weak payment culture heighten credit
risk in the economy. In terms of industry risk, market distortions created by
prevalent state ownership and administrative control of interest rates
challenge the banking sector. Nonetheless, sector-wide profitability is
comparable to that of other sectors in the economy. Systemwide funding
benefits from a strong customer deposit base and a proactive government role.
CCB's solid business stability and well-diversified business activities in
China support its business position. CCB is the second-largest commercial bank
in China. Its vast branch network and specialized knowledge in infrastructure
finance and property-related lending underpin its strong domestic franchise.
The bank's revenue stream is diverse and mostly recurrent, sourced from a vast
and stable customer base across sectors and regions. We view CCB's management
and strategy as "adequate," given the bank's comparable pace of business
expansion relative to major domestic peers' in recent years, the steady
overhaul of its risk management system, and optimization of operational
procedures.
We assess CCB's capital and earnings as "moderate." The bank's risk-adjusted
capital (RAC) ratio before adjustment for diversification was 6.76% at the end
of 2011, up from 6.6% a year earlier. The improvement was mainly due to strong
earnings in 2011 and a drop in the dividend payout ratio to about 35% from 40%
in the previous year. The bank's ratio of core earnings to average assets was
1.38% in 2011. We expect the RAC ratio to improve slightly over the next two
years as the bank's financial performance is likely to moderate and its credit
growth is likely to stay at about 13%-15%. Despite CCB's strong profitability
in the first three quarters of 2012, the bank is likely to see some
contraction in its net interest margin and face rising credit losses in the
next two years as its loan portfolio seasons and the Chinese economy slows
down significantly.
Our assessment of CCB's risk position primarily reflects a possible spike in
the bank's credit losses in the next few years. CCB's loan book grew rapidly
in the past few years, particularly in 2009-2010. While its loan growth
appears to be less aggressive than that of the industry, its proportionally
higher exposure to infrastructure finance and property-related lending could
be a weak spot in times of distress. This is despite CCB's credit losses in
recent years, as measured by a net charge-off rate, being substantially lower
than the normalized losses, according to our RAC framework. The bank's
reported nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio of 1% at the end of September 2012 was
low, in our view. Although the NPL ratio continued to fall, the bank's
outstanding NPLs increased to Chinese renminbi (RMB) 72.95 billion as of Sept
30, 2012, up 2.86% from the level at the end of 2011.
CCB's strong customer deposit base and strong liquidity ratios support our
assessment of the bank's funding and liquidity. CCB's stable retail funding
base and strong corporate deposit base contributed to a very low ratio of
gross loans to customer deposits of 64% at the end of June 2012, according to
our calculations. The bank has negligible reliance on wholesale funding. Its
liquidity ratios are stronger than the peer group average, with ratios of
broad liquid assets to short-term wholesale funding of 2.9x and net broad
liquid asset to customer deposits of 22.91% at the end of June 2012.
