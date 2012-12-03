Dec 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned E-CARAT plc's issue of notes the following expected
ratings:
Class A1 Notes, due June 2020: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable
Class A2 Notes, due June 2020: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated Notes, NR(EXP)
The final rating will be contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the
information already received and a satisfactory review of final legal opinions to support the
agency's analytical approach.
The expected rating is based on Fitch's assessment of the originators' underwriting and
servicing procedures, the agency's expectations of future asset performance, the available
credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure.
The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of auto loan receivables
originated by GMAC UK plc (GMAC UK; Short-Term IDR 'B') within the UK. The transaction is static
and will amortise sequentially from closing.
The credit enhancement for class A (class A1 and class A2 notes rank pari passu) is 14.74%,
provided by overcollateralisation (13%) and the liquidity reserve (1.74%). The liquidity reserve
can be used to cover shortfalls for the payment of senior items, interest swap payments, and
interest on the class A notes but also provides credit support to the notes, since amounts
released through its amortisation (amortising in parallel with the class A notes) can be used to
cure potential principal losses during the life of the transaction. In addition, the transaction
benefits from excess spread of above 5.8% p.a. initially.
Fitch has identified and analysed three sub-pools with different performance behaviour: new
supported cars, new unsupported cars and used cars (all fully amortising loans without a final
balloon payment). Fitch determined base case default rate expectations of 2.5% for new
unsupported cars and 3.25% for used cars. Fitch determined a base case default rate expectation
of 1.5% for new supported cars, which is higher than indicated by the historical cohort data
provided to Fitch. This higher base case has been driven by the change in loan characteristics
of this sub-category, following the introduction of a product called "flexible finance" in July
2011. In addition, the agency determined base case recovery expectations of 55% for new car
loans and 50% for the used car sub-pool.
Although the underlying contracts do not feature any direct residual value risk, the
underlying secured receivables are regulated by the Consumer Credit Act and are therefore
exposed to voluntary termination losses, which the agency estimated to be 12.7% in a 'AAAsf'
scenario based on a calculation made through loan-by-loan data.
E-CARAT plc is a UK-based securitisation vehicle and this is the first public securitisation
of GMAC UK to be rated by Fitch in the UK.
A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress and
sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit
rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: E-CARAT plc