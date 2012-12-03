(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 03 -
Overview
-- We expect Andorra's growth outlook to remain weak, suppressed by
declining domestic demand and difficult economic environments in key trading
partners.
-- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term sovereign credit
ratings on the Principality of Andorra to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'.
-- The outlook on Andorra remains negative, reflecting our view of risks
emanating from the difficult internal and external economic environments.
Rating Action
On Dec. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and
short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the
Principality of Andorra to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'. The outlook remains
negative. Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for Andorra is
'AAA'.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view of Andorra's ongoing weak economic growth
outlook. We believe further declines in domestic demand, as well as the
difficult economic environment in Europe--particularly major trading partners
France and Spain--will continue to drag on Andorra's GDP growth.
The government's plans to restart the economy hinge on it adopting legislation
aimed at opening the principality to foreign direct investment. Once
implemented, we expect it will help diversify the economy, especially as
tourism-related growth has waned. In our view, tourism should benefit from a
reduced regulatory burden; we anticipate increased labor-market flexibility as
well as greater diversification in the geographic origin of visitors and the
purpose of visits. Over the long term, we believe the government's policies to
diversify the economy will bear fruit; however, progress will be slow given
the small size of the economy and the weak external environment.
In 2012 we forecast the economy to contract by 2.7% in real terms--the fifth
consecutive year of negative growth--before gradually recovering over the next
three or so years. A reflection of the ongoing adjustment in Andorra's economy
is the 14% cumulative decline in employment since 2006 resulting from a fall
in business activity. The construction sector has been particularly badly hit:
it has contracted in value-added terms by more than 30% since 2006. The
unemployment rate has only increased by an estimated 3.8% from 2006, to 4.3%
in 2012. This is partly explained by a substantial decline in population. In
2011, we estimate it fell by at least 4%, in turn weakening domestic demand.
Economic weakening in France and Spain has also dragged on Andorra. This is
especially the case for Spain, which has been undergoing a deepening recession
and is the source of almost 60% of all tourist arrivals to Andorra.
In our view, the government's broad-based budgetary consolidation strategy
should help reduce its debt over the medium term. However, such measures are
likely to weigh on domestic demand. On the revenue side, the government is
restructuring its tax system by introducing corporate income tax, VAT, and
personal income tax (in 2014) as well as raising excise taxes on tobacco. On
the expenditure side, it plans to reduce the public-sector wage bill and
current transfers, including reforming the transfer arrangement with local
authorities as well as reforming the social security system. This also
includes the implementation of healthcare and pension reforms.
We expect general government debt to peak at about 40% of GDP in 2013 before
declining. Net of substantial social security reserves, mostly placed abroad,
we estimate general government debt at just below 3% of GDP in 2012 and 2013
before falling. Central government debt consists mainly of loan facilities
with domestic banks, although recently issuance of retail bonds has alleviated
the domestic banks' exposure to the sovereign.
The Andorran banking system reported sound capital adequacy and liquidity
ratios of about 21% and 67% at end-2011. The sector is large relative to the
size of the economy, with banks' aggregate assets about 500% of GDP. Only one
of the five banks is foreign owned, by Banco de Sabadell S.A. Andorra's
monetary agreement with the European Union officially authorizes it to use the
euro and issue euro coins, but does not grant Andorran banks direct access to
European Central Bank (ECB) financing facilities. The banks can access the ECB
through their subsidiaries in the eurozone.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our opinion of ongoing risks emanating from the
difficult internal and external economic environments.
We could consider lowering the ratings if the government were to deviate from
its strategy of budgetary consolidation or delay structural reforms to restore
economic growth potential. The ratings would also come under pressure if the
current external environment worsened such that the sovereign's or banking
sector's market access to funding was reduced.
The ratings could stabilize at the current level if the government's planned
structural reforms are fully implemented and economic growth recovers while
correcting budgetary imbalances.
