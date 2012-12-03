(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 03 -
Summary analysis -- Union Bank of India --------------------------- 03-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India
Primary SIC: Commercial Banks
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Jun-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
17-Jul-2006 NR/-- --/--
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3
SACP bb+
Anchor bbb-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average
and Strong (+1)
Support +1
GRE Support +1
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the outlook on the long-term sovereign rating on
India.
We could downgrade UBI if we lower the sovereign rating, or the bank's RAC
ratio dips below 5% possibly because it can't raise sufficient capital to
support growth.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we take a similar action on the
sovereign rating.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on Union Bank of India
(UBI) on the bank's "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and
earnings, "moderate" risk position, "above-average" funding, "strong"
liquidity, and our expectation of extraordinary government support, as our
criteria define those terms. UBI's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bb+'.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a
commercial bank operating only in India is 'bbb-'. The BICRA score is based on
our evaluation of economic risk. In our view, India's economic resilience is
constrained by its low-income though diverse and growing economy; and weak
foreclosure laws, which accentuate credit risk despite moderate private sector
debt. On the other hand, the risk of imbalances is low. Regarding our
assessment of industry risk, Indian banks benefit from high levels of stable,
core customer deposits. Banking regulations are in line with international
standards and the regulatory track records are moderately successful, although
disclosure standards are inadequate. Banks have a moderate risk appetite and
the industry is stable despite fragmentation. Directed lending and
government-ownership, however, create some market distortion.
UBI's "adequate" business position represents the bank's satisfactory
geographic and product diversification and adequate management strategy, in
our opinion. The bank has a strong domestic business franchise. It is one of
the ten largest banks in India in terms of assets and contributes about 3.5%
of the system's deposits. UBI has a wide branch network throughout the
country, with a strong deposit franchise. Nevertheless, income diversity is
low with fee income accounting for a very small proportion of the bank's total
revenue, and the share has declined in recent years.
Our assessment of UBI's capital and earnings as "moderate," reflect our
expectations that the bank's pre-diversification risk-adjusted capital (RAC)
ratio, which was 5.5% as of March 31, 2012, will remain moderate over the next
18 months. We do not expect UBI's earnings retention to be sufficient to
maintain the capital at the current level. However, we anticipate that the
government will infuse some capital, and this will help the bank maintain its
RAC ratio above 5%. In recent years, UBI's earnings profile has come under
pressure due to increasing credit costs stemming from a steep rise in
nonperforming loans (NPL). We expect credit costs to remain high for the rest
of the year. We expect UBI's earning profile to remain weaker than global
standards despite having somewhat improved in the second quarter of the fiscal
year ended March 31, 2013.
Our risk position assessment for UBI is "moderate," reflecting the bank's
higher credit cost experience in recent years and asset concentration in its
infrastructure portfolio. The bank's NPL ratio has risen sharply over the past
18 months to 3.7% as of Sept. 30, 2012, from 2.5% as of March 31, 2011. NPLs
in the bank's agriculture sector also surged to a high of 8.73% from 4.14% for
the same period. Moreover, UBI has asset concentration in its infrastructure
portfolio, especially in the power sector, which is facing challenges, such as
fuel shortages, delays in securing environmental clearances, and a slow pace
of tariff reforms. Nevertheless, the bank's business model is simple. It has
been undertaking mainly traditional banking businesses, with the bulk of
revenue emanating from its lending business. Overall, we expect UBI's asset
quality to remain stressed in fiscals 2013 and 2014, partly due to continued
slippages in its restructured (performing) loan book, which was about 4.3% of
the gross advances as of March 31, 2012.
UBI's funding is "above average" and its liquidity position is "strong."
Deposits form about 88% of UBI's funding base as of March 31, 2012, higher
than the industry average. The bank's loans-to-deposits ratio (79%) is at par
with its peers'. Its low-cost current and savings accounts--at 31% of customer
deposits--are also comparable with major peers'. UBI's liquidity ratios are
stronger than global peers', with liquid assets made up of cash and reserves,
balances with other banks, and government securities forming about 30% of
total deposits.
We have classified UBI as a government-related entity and incorporated a
one-notch uplift to the rating from the SACP to reflect a "very high"
likelihood that the government of India (Republic of) (unsolicited ratings
BBB-/Negative/A-3) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support
in the event of the bank's financial distress. In accordance with our criteria
for government-related entities, our view of a "very high" likelihood of
extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following
UBI characteristics:
-- "Very strong" link with the government. The government owns a 54.35%
stake in UBI. There is a statutory requirement that the government must hold
at least 51% in the bank. Moreover, the government influences the bank's
strategic decision-making via its representation on the board and the
appointment of the bank's chairman and managing director.
-- "Very important" role to the government. Government-owned banks
collectively dominate the financial sector with about 70% market share and
play an important role in the government's financial inclusion objective. The
government treats them as one block and has not shown any material
differentiation among them when it provides policy guidance, conducts
performance reviews, or infuses capital when needed. Even the depositors and
investors perceive all the banks as part of one large public sector bank
"family." This is demonstrated in the fact that the banks' access to deposits,
interbank funding, and equity capital is not materially affected even during
periods of weakened financial performance. Distress in any one of these banks
is likely to shake this perception and erode confidence in in the entire
"family." Therefore, we assess these banks' roles as "very important."
