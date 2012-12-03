(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the mortgage covered bonds (obbligazioni bancarie garantite, OBG) issued by Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa - UBI Banca (UBI or the issuer, 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2') and guaranteed by UBI Finance CB S.r.l. (UBI Finance CB) at 'AA-' with a Negative Outlook. The rating action follows a full review of the programme.

The rating is based on UBI's Long-term (LT) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high risk) and the asset percentage (AP) of 70.10% observed in July 2012. In line with its covered bond criteria, the agency gives credit to the highest level of AP recorded during the preceding 12 months, given that the issuer's Short-term (ST) IDR is 'F2' and the programme is not in wind-down.

In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AA-' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the LT IDR was downgraded by one or more notches; or (ii) the D-Cap fell to 1 or 0; or (iii) the programme AP went above 75.5%, which is the breakeven level in line with the 'AA-' rating.

The Negative Outlook on UBI's IDR and on Italy ('A-' /Negative/'F2') drives the Negative Outlook for the covered bonds.

Fitch's refinance cost assumptions for Italy are factored into the analysis, as outlined in the publication of the agency regarding liquidity gap risks in mortgage covered bond programmes ('Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 14 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

The D-Cap of 2 is driven by the high risk assessment for the liquidity gap and systemic risk component (see 'Fitch Puts 2 Italian Covered Bonds on RWN; Assigns Outlooks & D-Caps' dated September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

As of 30 September 2012, the cover pool consisted of about 160,000 residential mortgage loans and the outstanding principal balance of the aggregated pool was EUR11.6bn. In a 'AA-' scenario Fitch has calculated a cumulative weighted average (WA) frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 24.6% and a WA recovery rate of 72.2%.

Interest rate swaps are in place with UBI to hedge any discrepancies between the interest rate yielded by the cover assets and the covered bonds.

The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond ratings will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

More details on the portfolio and on Fitch's analysis are available in a credit update, which will be published at www.fitchratings.com.