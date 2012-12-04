(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. ----------------- 04-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Aug-2011 B-/-- B-/--
12-Jul-2010 B/-- B/--
Rationale
The rating on Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. reflects the company's weak
financial performance, its small scale, and limited number of projects. In
addition, Shanghai Zendai is exposed to the capital-intensive and long
pay-back nature of the commercial leasing property sector. The company's
liquidity could remain tight as a result of substantial short-term debt
falling due in the next 12 months. Shanghai Zendai's low, albeit recurring,
property leasing income and established record in Shanghai offset these
weaknesses. The company's low-cost land bank in reasonably good locations also
supports the rating.
We assess the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," as defined in
our criteria. Property sales remain low as a result of weak sales execution.
The Chinese government's home purchase restrictions have materially affected
sales at limited and concentrated projects in Shanghai and other lower-tier
cities. In the first 10 months of 2012, Shanghai Zendai achieved contract
sales of only Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1.5 billion, significantly below its
annual target. We believe the company will face difficulty in meeting our
base-case expectation of RMB2.0 billion in contract sales in 2012.
In our view, the outlook for Shanghai Zendai's property sales remains weak,
given the government's continued reiteration of its firm stance on restricting
home purchases. In addition, competition has increased due to a slowdown in
transactions. Small developers such as Shanghai Zendai have found themselves
unable to compete with larger developers that have stronger pricing power and
better diversification. This is because smaller developers have much weaker
cash flow generation and lower external capital availability.
We assess Shanghai Zendai's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," as
defined in our criteria. The company no longer faces imminent refinancing risk
following its full redemption of US$139 million in senior unsecured notes on
maturity earlier in 2012. However, we expect Shanghai Zendai's weak property
sales to significantly reduce its financial strength. We further anticipate
that the company will continue to generate negative free cash flow in 2012 as
a result of weak sales and continued construction spending. In addition,
Shanghai Zendai is increasing land acquisitions. So far in 2012, it has
purchased three land parcels in Nanjing, Changchun, and Yantai. The cost of
the land and its development will be largely debt-funded. Accordingly, we
expect the company's leverage ratios to remain high.
Liquidity
Shanghai Zendai's liquidity is "less than adequate," as defined in our
criteria. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- The company's liquidity sources should cover its liquidity uses by at
least 1.0x but less than 1.2x over the next 12 months.
-- Primary liquidity sources include Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 1.12 billion
in unrestricted cash as of June 30, 2012, and our estimation of HK$1.2 billion
in cash from property sales in the second half of the year. Liquidity sources
also include RMB234 million from the disposal of partial equity stakes in
Shanghai Zendai's Langfang and Nanjing projects and a RMB580 million entrusted
loan from an investment fund.
-- Primary liquidity uses include short-term loans of about HK$1.7
billion and land premium payments of RMB532 million due in the next 12 months,
and construction costs of about HK$1.5 billion due in the second half of 2012.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our assessment that Shanghai Zendai's liquidity
position has stabilized following the company's full redemption of its US$139
million senior unsecured notes earlier in 2012. The company's liquidity
sources can cover its liquidity uses by at least 1.0x over the next 12 months,
in our view.
We could lower the rating if the company's property sales and cash holdings
are materially weaker than we currently expect. EBITDA interest coverage of
less than 1x would indicate such weakness. We could also downgrade the company
if we believe that its liquidity is not sufficient to meet short-term
obligations.
We could raise the rating if the company improves its property sales and cash
flow, and stabilizes its leverage.