Dec 04 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB' rating to Magyar
Export-Import Bank's (Hungary Eximbank; BB/Stable/B) global medium-term note (MTN) program.
The 'BB' long-term rating on the EUR2 billion debt program reflects the foreign
currency long-term counterparty credit rating on Hungary Eximbank. In turn,
the ratings on Hungary Eximbank are equalized with those on the Hungarian
sovereign (BB/Stable/B), reflecting our opinion that there is an "almost
certain" likelihood that the Hungarian government would provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary support to the bank, sufficient to meet its
liabilities, in case of financial distress.
Established in 1994 under Act No. XLII, Hungary Eximbank is a 100%
state-supported government export credit agency. The bank benefits from two
state guarantees, for on-balance and off-balance sheet liabilities. The
statutory guarantee for on-balance-sheet liabilities is explicit and
unconditional, with an upper limit defined in the budget, currently Hungarian
forint (HUF) 1.2 trillion. Although the guarantee does not address timeliness,
we equalize the ratings because of our assessment of the "almost certain"
likelihood of timely and wide-ranging support from the government, in
conjunction with the critical economic role played by Hungary Eximbank.
Hungary Eximbank also provides off-balance-sheet guarantees, which are
guaranteed by the state, of up to HUF80 billion (this ceiling will be
increased to HUF350 billion from 2013).
The stable outlook on Hungary Eximbank mirrors that on the Hungarian
sovereign. As long as the government continues to provide support, any change
in the ratings on the sovereign will likely result in a similar rating action
on Hungary Eximbank. Conversely, any change in our assessment of Hungary
Eximbank's critical role for, and integral link with, the government could
lead to downward pressure on the rating.
Notes under the program will be issued in series, with each series comprising
one or more tranches, issued on different dates. The price, amount, form,
interest, currency, and maturity will be series-specific and these will be
reviewed by Standard & Poor's when assessing each series.
