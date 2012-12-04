(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Groupe Auchan S.A. (Auchan) will acquire Metro's food retail operations in Eastern Europe for an enterprise value of EUR1.1 billion.

-- We are revising our outlooks on Auchan and its subsidiary Banque Accord to negative from stable and affirming our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term ratings on both entities.

-- The negative outlooks reflect our view that Auchan's credit ratios could sustainably weaken at a time when market conditions are difficult and that its financial policy has become more aggressive.

Rating Action

On Dec. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on France-based Groupe Auchan S.A. (Auchan) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on the company.

We also revised our outlook to negative from stable and affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Auchan's captive finance and core subsidiary Banque Accord.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view that the transaction will weaken Auchan's credit ratios and could dilute its business profile at a time when market conditions are difficult. The company has announced that it will purchase from Metro AG (BBB-/Stable/A-3) 91 hypermarkets and real estate properties in Russia, Poland, Ukraine, and Romania. The transaction, which should close in the middle of 2013, will increase Auchan's adjusted debt by about EUR1.8 billion. This could possibly push credit ratios below the thresholds we deem commensurate with the current rating, namely adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 30%-35% and debt to EBITDA of 2.0x-2.5x.

We revised the outlook on Banque Accord because we equalize our long-term rating on the bank with the long-term rating on its parent Auchan.

We still view Auchan's financial risk profile as "modest," as our criteria define this term. This assessment is underpinned by the company's deleveraging track record. When financial metrics softened in 2008, Auchan cut back on dividends and capital expenditures (capex), which markedly strengthened its credit ratios. That said, we believe that Auchan's financial policy has become more aggressive. Although its shareholder remuneration policy is limited, the company invests heavily--we forecast a capex-to-revenues ratio close to 4% in 2013, which is well above the average for the food retail sector. Furthermore, the acquisition of Metro's stores follows the recent purchase of 49% of the real estate joint venture Gallerie Commerciali Italia (GCI), which increased Auchan's adjusted debt by about EUR0.5 billion.

In our opinion, the transaction will dilute profitability at least over the next two years, although it may moderately support the business risk profile thereafter if execution risks are managed properly. Auchan intends to improve the performances of the purchased assets thanks to economies of scale, best practice sharing, and, especially, a discount pricing strategy. While lower prices may increase revenues over time, it immediately weighs on gross margins in our view. Still, we believe that the overall effect on profitability will be limited as the purchased stores will generate only about 5% of 2013 revenues. The transaction will moderately reduce Auchan's exposure to Spain and Italy but we believe that the diversification benefit provided by Eastern European markets is limited since the economic performances of these countries have been historically correlated to the eurozone. Furthermore, competitive intensity is high in some countries. On the positive side, Auchan will strengthen existing positions rather than entering new markets.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Auchan is 'A-1'. We view Auchan's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria and calculate that liquidity sources will likely exceed liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

As of June 30, 2012, we estimate liquidity sources of around EUR7.1 billion. These include:

-- EUR1.6 billion of surplus cash, excluding EUR300 million we consider to be tied to operations;

-- EUR3.5 billion of undrawn credit lines, which comprises a EUR0.8 billion 18-month bridge loan to be used for the acquisition of Metro's stores; and

-- EUR2.0 billion of reported FFO forecast over the next 12 months.

We estimate Auchan's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about EUR5.3 billion, comprising:

-- EUR2.3 billion of short-term debt, excluding the debt related to banking activities;

-- EUR1.8 billion of maintenance capex;

-- EUR0.2 billion of dividends; and

-- EUR1.1 billion of acquisitions.

Some credit lines bear a financial covenant (debt to EBITDA of maximum 3.5x), but Auchan has significant headroom (the ratio was 0.9x in December 2011). We consider Auchan's liquidity to be sufficient to cover its reported consolidated short-term debt of EUR3.7 billion on June 30, 2012, including that at captive finance subsidiary Banque Accord.