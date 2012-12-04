(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 04 -

Overview

-- Moscow is Russia's economic, administrative, and financial center, with a strong budgetary performance, very high liquidity, and low debt.

-- Russia's developing, unbalanced system of interbudgetary relations means Moscow's flexibility is low and distribution of revenues and expenditures largely depends on central-government decisions.

-- We are affirming our long-term issuer credit rating on Moscow at 'BBB', as it is capped by the 'BBB' foreign currency long-term rating on Russia.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting that on the Russian sovereign.

Rating Action

On Dec. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' rating on Russia's capital city of Moscow. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating primarily reflects, and is now capped by, the 'BBB' foreign currency long-term rating on the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA'). It also reflects the city's position as Russia's economic, administrative, and financial center, as well as its diverse, service-based economy, with wealth levels well above the national average. They are supported by Moscow's very positive liquidity position and low debt.

Offsetting these positives is Russia's developing and unbalanced system of interbudgetary relations, in which flexibility is low, and distribution of revenues and expenditures largely depends on central-government decisions. Another constraint is Moscow's financial management, which Standard & Poor's views as negative in an international context. Long-term planning is still emerging and is hard to implement in Russia's system of interbudgetary relations. Budgetary policy enjoys only modest predictability: in spite of recent improvements the city implements capital projects with delays. Moreover, transparency is still modest, especially with regard to the city's government-related entities (GREs).

Section 2:

The rating on Moscow is capped at 'BBB' by the Russian sovereign foreign currency rating, according to our assessment of the framework for intergovernmental relationships between the central government and its local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia, whereby we believe that a Russian LRG cannot be rated above the sovereign. However, in accordance with our criteria, we have assigned an "indicative credit level" (ICL) of 'bbb+' to Moscow (see "Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments", published Sept. 20, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

The ICL is not a rating. It is a means of assessing an LRG's intrinsic creditworthiness under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of an LRG's individual credit profile and the effects we see of the institutional framework in which it operates.

Moscow is Russia's capital and commercial center. It produces about 18.6% of the country'sGDP. More than 12% of the country's population lives in the Moscow urban area (8.1% in the city itself). Moscow's wealth levels are relatively high, and exceed the national average more than twice.

We expect Moscow's financial performance to deteriorate only gradually, given commodity market volatility and continued operating and capital-spending pressure. In our base-case scenario, which supports Moscow's 'bbb+' ICL, we expect that the city's operating surplus as a percentage of operating revenues will gradually decline to just above 10% by 2015, owing to spending pressures, but also due to effects of the new legislation on consolidated groups of taxpayers, which will affect the city's corporate profit tax revenues. We also expect that in 2013-2015, Moscow will remain exposed to changes in national legislation and volatility in global commodity markets, which might affect the performance as oil and gas taxpayers, which provide about 15% of the city's revenues.

Still, although Moscow's expenditure flexibility is constrained by high infrastructure needs, especially in the road, transport, and energy sectors and the city administration aims to increase investment in road construction and public transport, we believe Moscow nevertheless has high spending flexibility in its capital expenditures. In the last couple of years the city experienced delays with capital spending, leading to stronger-than-budgeted performance. In our base-case scenario, we expect that the city will be able to increase capital spending and that its capital expenditures will represent about 18%-20% of the city's total expenditures in 2013-2015. However, we do not expect deficits after capital accounts to exceed 6%-7% in the next three years.

Accordingly, Moscow's tax-supported debt is likely to increase only gradually. In our base-case scenario, it should stay below 25% of consolidated operating revenues by 2015. Thanks to prudent debt management that relies on long-term borrowing, Moscow's debt service is unlikely to exceed a moderate 4% of operating revenues until the end of 2015. At the same time, we expect the city to resume bond issuance in 2013 after zero bond issuance in 2011-2012, which, given its size, will again make Moscow the largest LRG issuer on the Russian market.

Under our upside-case scenario, Moscow's ICL could improve if our perception of Russia's system of intergovernmental relations improved, all other things being equal to our base-case scenario.

Alternatively, we could revise our assessment of Moscow's ICL downward by one level in case of a significant reduction in the city's tax revenues in real terms, likely driven by economic turmoil and failure to apply adequate austerity measures, ultimately leading to weaker performance.

Liquidity

We consider Moscow's liquidity position to be very positive. The city maintains cash reserves well in excess of its annual debt-service requirements and maintains good access to the domestic capital market. However, we still view its access to external liquidity as "limited", as for all Russian LRGs, given the weaknesses of the domestic capital market, to which we assign a Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment score of '7', with '1' being the lowest risk and '10' being the highest (See "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia", March 19, 2012).

In the first nine months of 2012, the city's average cash balance stood at about Russian ruble (RUB) 360 billion (or $11.6 billion), more than 5x the debt the city must repay within the next 12 months. Cash of RUB360 billion (including about RUB250 billion not committed to any spending yet) as of Oct. 1, 2012, was almost double the amount of the city's direct debt. Although Moscow will likely use part of its ample cash reserves in late 2012 and in 2013, in our base-case scenario we assume that the city's average cash position will continue to significantly exceed debt service throughout 2013, as the city is committed to its policy of medium- to long-term issuance, which results in gradual, low debt service. In addition, we expect the city to consistently achieve sound operating surpluses of more than 2x debt service in the next few years.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Moscow reflects that on the Russian Federation, because the long-term rating on Moscow is capped by the long-term foreign currency rating on the sovereign.

Assuming Moscow reports relatively sound financial performance and very positive liquidity as under our base-case scenario, an upgrade could result from positive rating actions we take on the sovereign over the next 24 months.

With an ICL of 'bbb+' and a rating capped at 'BBB', we would be more likely to downgrade the city as a result of our downgrading the sovereign than as a result of a weakening of its ICL within the outlook horizon of 24 months.

We could nevertheless lower the rating in the unlikely case of a very significant and recurring reduction in the city's tax revenues in real terms, likely driven by economic turmoil and failure to apply adequate austerity measures, ultimately leading to weaker performance, with operating margins at 3%-7% and deficits after capital accounts of 10%-13% in 2014-2015, which would result in depletion of the city's currently strong cash cushion, and consequently weaker liquidity.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Moscow (City of)

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--

Senior Unsecured BBB