(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 04 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Sakha (Republic of) --------------------------- 04-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Nov-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--

08-Nov-2011 BB/-- BB/--

14-Aug-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on the Russian Republic of Sakha are constrained by our view of Sakha's dependence on federal government decisions regarding intergovernmental relations, expenditure responsibilities, and tax regimes. Moreover, Sakha relies heavily on the extraction of natural resources, which is exacerbated by dependence on a single taxpayer. In addition, Sakha's vast territory, remote location, and severe subarctic climate increase costs. They also result in relatively high contingent liabilities, stemming from the need to support numerous government-related entities (GREs) that provide transport, utility, and other public services and to supply goods and fuel across its large territory.