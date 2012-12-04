(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 04 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Fondo de Titulizacion del Deficit del Sistema Electrico (FADE or the issuer), F.T.A.'s Series 13 issuance an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)' with Negative Outlook. The bonds will be issued for an amount of EUR1750m.

All FADE series are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government up to a maximum of EUR22.0bn and hence the ratings are credit-linked to the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Spain ('BBB'/Negative/'F2') such that any change in the sovereign IDR is likely to lead to a change in the rating of the bonds. As the terms of the guarantee remain unaltered, the expected issuance has no rating impact on the outstanding series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 10 FADE bonds rated by Fitch.

The Series 13 maturity date is 17 December 2015 and will pay an annual coupon rate of 4.00%.

FADE bonds are backed by the outstanding electricity tariff deficit credit rights in Spain that have not yet been securitised through other securitisation platforms, and is able to issue different series of bonds up to the current programme limit of EUR22bn subject to certain conditions in the programme documents. Each series can have different terms, such as different maturity dates and interest rates. However, it is a condition under the programme documentation that all the bonds issued are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government.

FADE has a total EUR13.49bn of bonds outstanding to date. This will increase to EUR15.24bn after the Series 13 issuance, which is expected to take place on 7 December 2012.

The agency understands that the issuance on Series 13 is intended to be used for the acquisition of new tariff deficit claims.