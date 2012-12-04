(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 04 -
Summary analysis -- MB Holding Co. LLC ---------------------------- 04-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Oman
Primary SIC: Oil and gas
exploration
services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Nov-2012 B/-- B/--
30-Nov-2011 B-/-- B-/--
13-Dec-2010 B+/-- B+/--
27-Oct-2010 B/-- B/--
Rationale
The rating on Oman-based MB Holding Co. LLC reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' view of the group's "weak" business profile and "aggressive"
financial risk profile. The rating on 100% owned subsidiary MB Petroleum
Service LLC reflects that on the parent, MB Holding.