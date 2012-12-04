Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 04 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Telkom S.A. Ltd. --------------------------------------- 04-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: South Africa
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 879603
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Dec-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
18-Jun-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
ZAR3.28 bil var rate term ln bank ln due
12/17/2013 BBB- 04-Dec-2012
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)