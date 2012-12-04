Dec 04 - The extension of the exceptional Eligible Liabilities Guarantee (ELG) scheme for
Irish banks to end-June 2013 is likely to be the last, Fitch Ratings says. We expect the Irish
banks to benefit from lower ELG fees as they reduce their guaranteed liabilities, and for the
scheme to be removed in 2013.
Net interest margins have been compressed by the ELG fees, along with high
funding costs and very low yields on mortgage books. In H112, the cost of the
guarantee lowered margins by over 30bp for Bank of Ireland (BoI) and Allied
Irish Bank (AIB), to around 90bp. A removal of the guarantee fees would help the
banks improve their earnings. However, the banks still face many challenges in
returning to sustainable profitability - such as having to bear additional
losses on their loan portfolios.
The extension of the ELG scheme, which is subject to European Commission state
aid approval, gives the banks more time to reduce their usage under the
guarantee in preparation for the expiry. The ELG fees have trended down as the
banks reduced their guaranteed liabilities during 2012 by withdrawing their UK,
Isle of Man and Northern Ireland subsidiaries from the scheme, and by offering
non-ELG covered deposits to corporate and institutional investors. BoI's covered
liabilities fell by a third up this year up to November, while AIB's guaranteed
liabilities came down by 20% in the 10 months to October.
An expiry of the guarantee could heighten the risk of deposit flight. However,
we believe this risk has eased following the recapitalisation of the Irish banks
in July 2011 and their deleveraging efforts. There was no adverse impact on
deposits when overseas subsidiaries were withdrawn from the ELG scheme. Indeed,
there are some signs that confidence is returning to the banking sector.
Deposits for banks covered by the guarantee have increased by 5.3% since the
start of the year, according to October data from the Department of Finance
(DoF). Non-ELG covered deposits have grown since they were introduced in 2012.
The Irish banks have taken their first steps to reopen the secured funding
markets. BoI and AIB raised EUR1bn and EUR500m, respectively, from covered bonds
in November, the first public issuance since Ireland was bailed out in late
2010. We expect the banks to raise further funds from covered bonds in 2013.
A withdrawal of the ELG scheme would be another step towards the recovery of the
Irish banking sector. Continued restructuring and strengthening of the banks,
with a return to sustainable profitability, could help restore the confidence of
depositors and debt investors and reduce the banks' dependence on central bank
funding. But the recovery will be protracted, and this is reflected in our very
low Viability Ratings of 'b-' and 'ccc' for BoI and AIB.
The ELG scheme was introduced in December 2009. It provides a state guarantee to
deposits above the EUR100,000 deposit protection scheme threshold, and for
eligible debt securities up to five years issued by participating Irish banks.
The issuance window for this bank guarantee has been extended several times.