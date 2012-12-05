(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 05 - A Fitch Ratings survey of 43 foreign-owned banks in central and eastern Europe
(CEE) indicates that their parent funding has decreased moderately since the onset of the global
financial crisis. In Fitch's view, limited attractive lending opportunities in CEE and
sluggish credit demand, rather than funding constraints, have been the main drivers of subdued
credit growth in the region. On balance, the agency believes foreign ownership has been, and
remains, positive for financial and macroeconomic stability in CEE.
Survey results indicate that between end-2008 and end-H112 group funding of the
43 banks decreased by 20% to EUR62bn from EUR78bn. Although the proportion of
repaid parent funding is significant in absolute terms, it represented a
moderate 4% of the banks' total liabilities. The most significant reductions in
parent funding were in Bulgaria (47%, equal to 13% of banks' liabilities) and
Hungary (38%, or 12% of liabilities). In Bulgaria, this mainly reflected strong
30% deposit growth over the period, which enabled the sector to report
moderately positive loan growth notwithstanding the contraction of parent
facilities. In Hungary, the reduction in group funding likely reflected both
greater parent bank concerns about sector prospects and subsidiaries' lower
external funding needs after early foreign-currency mortgage repayments.
Hungary, unlike other markets in the region, has seen a marked contraction of
overall lending.
Most foreign banks with a large CEE presence have remained committed to the
region, and have recapitalised subsidiaries where needed. However, greater
competition for domestic deposits as parent institutions have refined their
funding strategies, as well as higher pricing of intragroup facilities, have
contributed to margin pressure at CEE banks.
Fitch's survey shows that only two banking groups were consistently reducing
exposures across all countries in the sample. Other groups were reallocating
funding by reducing exposures in some countries, but increasing elsewhere. In
the case of one group, such an approach resulted in increased overall subsidiary
funding during the period.
The survey covered the largest foreign-owned banks in Poland, the Czech
Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia. The surveyed banks
had combined assets of EUR454bn at end-2011, equal to 58% of total banking
assets in the seven countries. The full report 'Parent Funding of CEE Banks' is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Parent Funding of CEE Banks
here